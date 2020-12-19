Live: Boise State won’t have Holani for Mountain West title game against San Jose State

The Boise State football team will be without starting running back George Holani and No. 2 quarterback Jack Sears for today’s Mountain West championship game against San Jose State (2:40 p.m. MT, Fox) at Sam Boyd Stadium.

After suffering an apparent knee injury Oct. 31 at Air Force, Holani made his return to the field last weekend at Wyoming, but it was short-lived. He left the game early in the third quarter and did not return.

Junior Andrew Van Buren will carry the load again after posting 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries at Wyoming.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Holani was held out for precautionary reasons.

Sears suffered an apparent head injury Nov. 6 against BYU and hasn’t played since. He was expected to return for the UNLV game, according to Broncos offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, but the game was canceled.

Sears was one of three quarterbacks who were inactive at Wyoming, joining freshmen Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters.

Peters and Fennegan are both active today. Quarterback Chase Cord and tight end John Bates are both on the active list, too, but they were in street clothes during pregame warmups. Cord was active last week for the first time this season.

The Broncos (5-1, 5-0 Mountain West) are without just two players because of COVID-19, and only one of them is out because of a positive test, the team announced about 45 minutes before kickoff.

Boise State listed 30 players as inactive Saturday. Wide receiver Octavius Evans and tight end Austin Bolt both remain on the inactive list.

San Jose State is not missing any players today because of positive tests or contact tracing, a team spokesperson confirmed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Follow along with our live scoring summary, news and notes, and breaking news:

GAME DETAILS

When Boise State and No. 25 San Jose State meet Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, the Spartans will be trying for their first Mountain West championship and first victory over the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will be playing for their fourth victory in five Mountain West title game appearances.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on Fox. A radio broadcast is available on KBOI 670 AM and KTIK 93.1 FM.

Boise State (5-1, 5-0 MW) leads the all-time series 14-0. The two teams were supposed to play Nov. 28 in Boise. The Spartans (6-0, 6-0) made the trip, but the game was canceled less than 5 hours before kickoff.

Boise State is 7-1 at Sam Boyd Stadium, and the Broncos have played in five Las Vegas Bowls there, going 4-1 in them. Their lone loss was a 38-7 setback against Washington last December in former Boise State coach Chris Petersen’s final game with the Huskies.

At Sam Boyd, the Broncos own four wins over Power Five programs — Utah (2010), Arizona State (2011), Washington (2012) and Oregon (2017) — and three over UNLV.

NEWS & NOTES

Quick hits

The Broncos wore white jerseys, white pants and white helmets. ... Redshirt senior cornerback Jalen Walker served as the Broncos’ honorary fourth game captain.

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

San Jose State ‘climbed the mountain’ all the way to the Mountain West title game

Keys to victory, matchups and predictions for the Mountain West championship in Las Vegas

COVID-19 complicated recruiting, but Boise State adds offensive firepower in 2021 class

Boise State has the Mountain West’s top specialist again; Broncos add 2021 D-lineman

Boise State football recruit Dudley turns tragedy into motivation. ‘I’ll run for us both.’

Boise State, San Jose State ride streaks into title game. Broncos expect reinforcements

Signing Day: Boise State inks 15 recruits on early signing day, including QB Taylen Green

Boise State football will play for Mountain West title away from home, on network TV

After weighing legal options, Boise State says pastor still will travel with football team

Team chaplaincy forces Boise State to set ‘appropriate constitutional boundaries’