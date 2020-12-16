Team chaplaincy forces Boise State to set ‘appropriate constitutional boundaries’

The Boise State football team met at the 50-yard line to say a prayer with BYU after their game Nov. 6 at Albertsons Stadium.

The moment was highlighted in an article by the Deseret News, which stated that 85% to 90% of Broncos players participate in chapel as well as pregame and postgame prayers with team chaplain Mark Thornton.

“We’re kind of like this: We started with prayer, we’re going to end with prayer, and we’re going to give the glory to God,” Thornton told the Deseret News.

On Nov. 25, the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Boise State President Marlene Tromp asking the publicly funded university to terminate the football chaplaincy, arguing that it is a constitutional violation of the separation of church and state.

“Abolishing the team chaplaincy will not alter student-athletes’ ability to pray, but it will prevent some student-athletes from feeling coerced into participating in prayers to a deity they may not believe in,” FFRF said. “… Boise State is a state school, a secular school — and its employees and volunteers must act accordingly. Boise State should act quickly to end the chaplaincy and educate its athletic staff on appropriate constitutional boundaries.”

Boise State provided an emailed statement to the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday about the chaplaincy.

“At Boise State, the wellbeing of our students is a high priority. Attending to our students as whole people not only respects them as individuals, but also fosters greater student success. This is true for our student-athletes as well,” the statement reads. “In this very challenging year, we want to ensure that we always make available a broad range of options, so that our students can seek the support that works best for them. We strive to ensure access to many kinds of support, including spiritual support, for our students.”

The university recently responded to FFRF’s request.

“We have been in communication with the athletic department to provide some education about this issue and to ensure measures are taken now and in the future to resolve the issue and establish appropriate constitutional boundaries,” the university’s legal counsel told FFRF in an email.

“Mr. Thornton did not travel with the football team to our recent game in Wyoming, and the university will no longer include a chaplain in its travel party. Written references to Mr. Thornton as the chaplain of the football team have been or are in the process of being removed and no future references will be made in writing or otherwise.”

FFRF issued a news release regarding Boise State’s response on Wednesday.

“It’s indeed a great start that college officials are shrinking the program, because students should not be expected to pray to play,” FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a news release. “We’re hoping that they’ll soon score a constitutional touchdown by doing away with the chaplaincy completely.”

The Deseret News article also quoted Boise State cornerback Avery Williams. According to the article: “Boise’s coaches emphasize the mind, body, soul and spirit, (Williams) added. Williams said the Bronco coaches are men of God who join the team at chapel, but the senior defensive back said none of the coaches or players pressure anyone to pray or join chapel meetings.”

Thornton is a volunteer at the university.

“Pastor Thornton is a former Bronco student-athlete and has been a proud supporter of Boise State football for many years,” the university wrote in a statement. “He has been very generous in his support of our students and, any student who wishes, can still seek his spiritual counsel and care. The university encourages students to pursue the support that is best for them.”