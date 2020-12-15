Boise State has the Mountain West’s top specialist again; Broncos add 2021 D-lineman

Boise State senior Avery Williams (26) evades Colorado State tackles on a punt return Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State senior Avery Williams is once again the top specialist in the Mountain West, the conference announced Tuesday.

Williams was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for the second season in a row after returning two kickoffs for touchdowns and blocking two punts, one of which he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

He is the fourth player in Mountain West history to win the award in back-to-back seasons, joining San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny (2015-17), TCU’s Jeremy Kerley (2009-10) and Utah’s Louie Sakoda (2006-08).

Williams also filled three spots on the All-Mountain West first team, earning an offensive nod as a kick returner and making the defensive team as a cornerback and punt returner.

The only other Bronco to make the first-team cut was wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who leads Boise State with 46 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks No. 2 in the conference in receptions and receiving yards and No. 3 in receiving touchdowns.

Williams leads the conference and ranks No. 9 nationally with 11.4 yards per punt return, and his 29.6 yards per kickoff return rank No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 9 in the country.

He’s the only player in the nation who ranks in the top 10 in punt and kickoff returns, and the only player in the Mountain West who has scored multiple special teams touchdowns this season.

Last season, Williams returned two punts for touchdowns and led the conference with 13.2 yards per punt return.

The former walk-on has scored eight career special teams touchdowns.

Boise State offensive linemen John Ojukwu (LT) and Jake Stetz (G) were named second-team all-conference, as were junior college transfer defensive lineman Shane Irwin, linebacker Riley Whimpey, nickel Kekaula Kaniho and cornerback Jalen Walker.

Irwin leads the team with six sacks, and Whimpey leads the way with 54 tackles.

Honorable mention all-conference players from Boise State: Tight end John Bates, guard Garrett Curran, kicker Jonah Dalmas, defensive tackle Scott Matlock, linebacker Ezekiel Noa, wide receiver CT Thomas and running back Andrew Van Buren.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 2,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

San Jose State defensive end Cade Hall was named defensive player of the year after leading the conference with eight sacks, and UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams was named freshman of the year after finishing the season with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

San Jose State’s Brent Brennan was named coach of the year after leading the Spartans to their first winning season since 2012 and their first appearance in the Mountain West championship game in program history.

Boise State (5-1, 5-0 MW) and No. 25 San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) square off Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas (2:15 p.m. MT, Fox).

Broncos add 2021 D-lineman

Boise State added the first defensive lineman to its 2021 recruiting class just a couple days before early signing day.

Defensive tackle Ahmed Hassanein announced his verbal commitment Monday night on Twitter. He gave the Broncos his commitment on Sunday, and he plans to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday — joining at least 15 other recruits.

Boise State offered him a scholarship on Dec. 2.

Hassanein is a three-star recruit, who passed on scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas, Fresno State and Northern Colorado to join the Broncos, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman played tackle and end at Loara High School in Anaheim, California.

He is the 17th known commit in the Broncos’ 2021 class, which 247Sports ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 59 nationally.

2021 RECRUITING CLASS

LB Jai Jones, 5-11, 230, South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas)

WR Jalen Richmond, 6-0, 175, Chandler (Arizona) High

RB Eli Sanders, 6-0, 190, Chandler (Arizona) High

QB Taylen Green, 6-5, 215, Lewisville (Texas) High

WR Kaden Dudley, 5-11, 190, Palmer Ridge High (Monument, Colorado)

TE Matthew Lauter, 6-4, 222, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB Rejhan Tatum, 6-2, 224, Del City High (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

OT Cord Kringlen, 6-5, 275, Holy Family High (Broomfield, Colorado)

LB Marco Notarainni, 6-3, 195, Torrey Pines High (Encinitas, California)

LB James Wilborn Jr., 6-3, 235, Avon Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut)

WR Eric McAllister, 6-3, 180, Azle (Texas) High

OL Joseph Amos, 6-3, 325, Lancaster (Texas) High

OL Mason Randolph, 6-4, 280, Yorba Linda (California) High

OL Jason White, 6-4, 260, Orange Lutheran (Orange, California)

S Seyi Oladipo, 5-11, 175, Eaglecrest High (Centennial, Colorado)

S Zion Washington, 6-2, 200, Frisco (Texas) High

DL Ahmed Hassanein, 6-2, 270, Loara High (Anaheim, California)