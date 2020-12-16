Signing Day: Boise State expects to ink 15 recruits today, including QB Taylen Green

Quarterback Taylen Green verbally committed to Boise State on Tuesday. Last fall, he passed for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 12 more scores on the ground for Lewisville High School in Texas.

The Boise State football team is expecting to sign at least 15 recruits today on early signing day, including quarterback Taylen Green and talented wide recievers Kaden Dudley and Jalen Richmond.

Follow along all day as recruits sign their national letters of intent.







LB James Wilborn Jr., 6-3, 235, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut)

A three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. He’s rated No. 43 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 73 per 247Sports. He’s a Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate, and he played in all-nine games as a sophomore, recording a sack and a forced fumble.

LB Jai Jones, 5-10, 230, South Oak Cliff (Texas) High

A three-star recruit, who is rated No. 16 nationally at his position per ESPN and No. No. 42 by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 4 recruit in Texas. His father JJ played in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints. Sports Illustrated All-American candidate

S Zion Washington, 6-2, 200 Frisco (Texas) High

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A three-star recruit rated No. 78 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 85 per 247Sports. He played on both sides of the ball in high school as a WR and safety and recorded 43 tackles (31 solo), including four tackles for a loss, his senior season. He also forced two fumbles and snagged an interception. On offense, he carried the ball 28 times for 213 yards (7.6 yards/carry) and two touchdowns.

QB Taylen Green, 6-5, 215, Lewisville (Texas) High

A three-star recruit rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country by 247Sports, and No. 22 per ESPN. He’s the No. 95 recruit in Texas, and was ranked in the top 100 by the Dallas Morning News. He led Lewisville to the District 6-6A playoffs each of the last two seasons. As a junior, he threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions and added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. As a sophomore, he threw for 19 touchdowns.

OT Joseph Amos, 6-5, 325 Lancaster (Texas) High

A three-star recruit who is ranked in the top 100 at his position by ESPN. He started at guard and tackle in high school and helped Lancaster reach the Texas 5A D-1 state quarterfinals last season. He attends same high school as current Boise State wide receivers CT Thomas and Latrell Caples.

OL Mason Randolph, 6-4, 280, Yorba Linda (California) High

A three-star recruit rated No. 40 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 49 per ESPN. He’s among the top 100 prospects in the state of California per Rivals (No. 66), 247Sports (No. 70) and ESPN (No. 72). He helped the team capture the Crestview League title as a junior. Current Broncos Michael Callahan (RS-FR, DL) and Nathan Cardona (FR, OL) also attended Yorba Linda.

TE Mattew Lauter, 6-4, 222, Torrey Pines (California) High

A three-star recruit, who is rated No. 42 at his position nationally by ESPN. During his junior season, he recorded 20 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 15.8 yards per catch. He also made 47 tackles on defense and returned an interception for a score. Lauter also punted for Torrey Pines.







LB Marco Notarainni, 6-3, 195, Torrey Pines (California) High

A three-star prospect rated No. 39 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 89 at his position per 247Sports. He is the No. 88 prospect in California per ESPN and was a two-way player as a linebacker and tight end. He notched 83 stops, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two interceptions as a junior.

DL Ahmed Hassanein, 6-2, 270, Loara (California) High

A three-star recruit, who is rated No. 84 at his position nationally per 247Sports. He is ranked No. 1 in Egypt and No. 14 in Africa for his age group in CrossFit. His first season of competitive football was 2019. He was the Garden Grove League Lineman of the Year and All-CIF selection.

WR Jalen Richmond, 6-0, 175, Chandler (Arizona) High

A three-star recruit rated as the No. 21 prospect in Arizona per 247Sports, and No. 27 per ESPN. He’s the top-ranked wide receiver in Arizona according to MaxPreps. Richmond recorded 37 receptions for 634 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine games as a sophomore. He caught 41 passes for 725 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season to help lead his team to a 13-0 record and secure an Arizona Open Division State Championship.

WR Kaden Dudley, 5-11, 190, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

A three-star recruit rated the No. 8 recruit in Colorado per ESPN, and No. 11 in the state per 247Sports. He is rated one of the top 100 recruits at his position (athlete) in the country by 247Sports (No. 85) and ESPN (No. 92). Dudley earned CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First-Team honors...He recorded 28 receptions for 389 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown in seven games as a junior. On special teams, he returned four punts for 109 yards (27.3/return). He helped Palmer Ridge High School win its third-straight 3A Colorado State Championship in 2019.

S Seyi Oladipo, 5-11, 175, Eaglescrest (Colorado) HIgh

A three-star recruit rated as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 15 per ESPN. He’s rated No. 87 at his position nationally per 247Sports and was named 2019-20 CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First Team. Prep Redzone Colorado ranked him as the No. 4 defensive back and No. 23 overall prospect. He made 45 tackles and had three interceptions as a sophomore and added a pair of picks and averaged 9.5 tackles per game as a junior. He also returned kicks.

OT Cord Kringlen, 6-5, 275, Holy Family (Colorado)

A three-star recruit rated as the No. 16 recruit in Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 22 in the state per ESPN. He started on the offensive and defensive lines and helped Holy Family reach state playoffs as a senior.























