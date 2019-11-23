Live: Boise State 7, Utah State 0 (first quarter); third-string QB starts again

The Boise State and Utah State football teams meet Saturday night at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. and airs on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State can clinch the Mountain Division title with a win. It would need some help with a loss.

Boise State senior third-stringer Jaylon Henderson will start at quarterback for the second straight game, the school announced. The status of starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord was not announced.

Henderson started last weekend’s 42-9 win over New Mexico start. He opened the game with a 97-yard scoring drive and finished 15-of-28 for 292 yards and three touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Bachmeier started the first six games of the season before missing the Broncos’ loss at BYU. He returned the next week for the San Jose State game and sustained what looked like a shoulder injury. Redshirt sophomore Chase Cord started against BYU and Wyoming. He and Bachmeier were both in uniform last weekend against New Mexico but neither played.

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

BSU — John Hightower 30 pass from Jaylon Henderson (Eric Sacshse kick), 13:21. Key plays: Tailback George Holani busted a 35-yard run on the first play and wide receiver CT Thomas added a 12-yard catch on second-and-12. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:39. Boise State 7, Utah State 0

NEWS AND NOTES

Quevedo out in latest O-line injury

After exiting last weekend’s game against New Mexico with an apparent leg injury, Boise State guard Eric Quevedo missed a start for the first time this season Saturday at Utah State. Redshirt junior Jake Stetz started in his place.

In the third quarter against the Lobos, Quevedo’s legs were trapped beneath a pile and he went down awkwardly.

Quevedo’s absence marked the sixth different starting group on the Broncos’ offensive line this season.

Fast starts with backup QBs

Boise State has scored a touchdown on its opening drive in all four games with a backup quarterback this season. They went 75 yards on four plays against Utah State, capped by a 30-yard reception by John Hightower on a shovel sweep.

The other opening drives were nine plays for 70 yards against BYU, 12 for 92 against Wyoming and eight for 97 against New Mexico.

Quick hits

Boise State wore white pants and jerseys with blue helmets. ... Long snapper Daniel Cantrell carried the Hammer. ... Utah State won the coin toss and deferred. ... Defensive tackle Sonatane Lui was the single-game captain. ...

