Who has the edge and players to watch as Boise State travels to Utah State

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Broncos run the ball

Overshadowed last weekend by quarterback Jaylon Henderson’s performance against New Mexico was an impressive outing by the Boise State backfield against a stingy defense.

George Holani posted a career-long 50-yard run in the first quarter behind backup left guard Jake Stetz, and Andrew Van Buren had a long touchdown run called back late in the game because of a holding penalty. Even reserve running back Danny Smith broke free for a late 16-yard scamper. As a team, the Broncos averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Utah State will be without leading tackler David Woodward (linebacker), who went down with an undisclosed season-ending injury in the week leading up to the loss to BYU. But junior college transfer linebacker Eric Munoz filled his shoes last weekend against Wyoming with 13 tackles and two interceptions, one of which sealed the Aggies’ 26-21 win.

“They’ve got a really good defensive line. They’re very active. It’s a physical group and they fly around,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill told the media Wednesday. “Up front there, it’s going to be a task.”

Edge: Push

Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson looks down field against in the second half of the Broncos’ 42-9 win over New Mexico last weekend in Albertsons Stadium. Steve Conner AP Photo

When the Broncos pass the ball

As evidenced by Henderson’s 51-yard scoring strike to John Hightower last weekend against New Mexico, the Broncos can stretch the field with the passing game regardless of which quarterback is out there. Henderson threw for 292 yards and connected on touchdowns with three different receivers.

Henderson looked more polished as a passer last weekend than Chase Cord in his two starts, and he showed flashes of a stronger arm. The Aggies rank No. 8 in the conference is passing defense (251 ypg) and, like Boise State’s, the Utah State secondary isn’t snagging a lot of interceptions. The Aggies have nine. The Broncos have five.

Whether it’s as a runner, receiver or passer, Boise State has made an effort in recent weeks to get Hightower and sophomore Khalil Shakir more involved in the game plan. Expect that to continue.

“Those guys, when they do make plays, it’s explosive for us and gives us opportunities to move down the field,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.

Edge: Boise State

When the Aggies run the ball

Utah State has rushed for less than 140 yards in its past four games and managed just 14 in a lopsided loss to Air Force. But its spread passing attack makes it difficult for defenses to keep enough linebackers in the box to combat the running game.

The Aggies have two running backs averaging more than 5 yards a carry. Gerold Bright (5.1 ypc) leads the team with 670 yards and six touchdowns. Jaylen Warren (5.5 ypc) isn’t far behind with 482 yards and five touchdowns.

Boise State limited New Mexico to 2.6 yards per carry last weekend and held Wyoming to 2.8 the week before. The Broncos are giving up 117 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 4 in the Mountain West.

“Stopping the run is always our top priority,” Boise State linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “If you can make an offense one-dimensional, you’re going to win more often than not.”

Edge: Boise State

When the Aggies pass the ball

The Aggies have three receivers with more than 30 catches and 400 yards, and five different wideouts averaging more than 10 yards per reception. Siaosi Mariner leads the pack with 49 catches for 753 yards and seven touchdowns, followed by Jordan Nathan (36 catches, 433 yards) and Deven Thompkins (34 catches, 423 yards, three TDs). Tight end Caleb Repp has 28 receptions for 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Of course, which quarterback takes the snaps will have as much to do with the success of the passing game as the Broncos’ defensive game plan. Junior Jordan Love is a potential NFL Draft pick, who has been susceptible to interceptions this season (he has 14 of them) but has a rocket for an arm and deceptive athleticism. His backup, Henry Colombi, is more of a threat with his legs. During his weekly press conference Monday, Utah State coach Gary Andersen wouldn’t comment on which quarterback would be taking the snaps.

Utah State’s passing attack relies heavily on tempo. The Aggies are averaging 72.9 plays per game, so the Broncos’ defenders will have to be sure of their assignments. And with only a precious few seconds between snaps, they’ll have to do so without much rest.

“It’s like going back to week one (against Florida State) as far as tempo,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding told the media Tuesday. “They give a lot of problems to teams that can’t line up, so we’ve got to do a great job simulating that and being on top of our game in practice so when we get to the game it’s not as difficult.”

Edge: Boise State

Special teams

With the coaches reminding them almost on a daily basis about the fake punt the Aggies attempted last season, special teams has been a focus for the Broncos this week. That could prove beneficial seeing as how Utah State is home to the top kick returner in the Mountain West. Savon Scarver leads the conference with 29.8 yards per return and two kickoffs returned for touchdowns.

Utah State punter Christopher Bartolic is averaging 43.4 yards per punt, and kicker Dominik Eberle is 18-of-21 on field goals with a long of 48 yards.

Boise State’s Hightower is third in the conference with 25.3 yards per kick return, and as he showed against San Jose State, Avery Williams just needs a crease to take a punt to the house. Kicker Eric Sachse wasn’t called on last weekend for a field goal, but he’s 12-of-14 on the season and just two weeks removed from a game-winning kick in overtime against Wyoming.

Edge: Utah State

New Mexico wide receiver Emmanuel Logan-Greene, right, runs after a reception as Boise State safety Jordan Happle, left, moves in for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner AP Photo

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BOISE STATE

Jordan Happle, S

After returning from his own injury three weeks ago at San Jose State and splitting reps with senior Kekoa Nawahine against Wyoming, Happle is coming off his most productive game of the season after starting last week in place of an injured DeAndre Pierce.

Happle didn’t hesitate to drop down into the box and attack a running back, and he finished the Broncos’ win over New Mexico among the team’s leaders in tackles with six. He’ll have to be active again this weekend against the Aggies’ pass-happy offense.

“He’s a good tackler, especially in open space,” Nawahine said. “When he hits the guy, they often go down. He’s also a ball hawk.”

Khalil Shakir, WR

The topic of getting Shakir the ball more has come up more than once this season, and it seems like the Broncos have made more of a concerted effort the past couple weeks to make sure he’s a large part of the game plan. In the past two games, he has 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown, and he scored a rushing touchdown to tie Boise State’s overtime win against Wyoming with 5:37 left in regulation.

Last weekend against New Mexico, he flicked a shovel pass to tight end Garrett Collingham, who found the end zone from two yards out to give Shakir his first career touchdown pass. Shakir has taken part in eight touchdowns this season (four receiving, three rushing, one passing).

“I’m just happy that they trust me to put the ball in my hands to make plays,” Shakir told the media Thursday. “I just do what I can when I’m on the field. When the ball is supposed to go to me, when the ball’s not supposed to and when I’m supposed to block, I just do my job.”

Chase Hatada, DE

After missing Boise State’s overtime win over Wyoming, Hatada made sure his presence was felt on the first play of last weekend’s game against New Mexico. After drilling the look all week in practice, he hit Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti on a designed run and forced a fumble, which teammate Sonatane Lui scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

Hatada had just four tackles for loss heading into the New Mexico game, and he finished the 42-9 win with four tackles behind the line of scrimmage and a sack.

“For us, we’ve got to keep the same mindset every single week,” Hatada said Wednesday. “Every week for us is championship week, so that’s the mindset going into this game. If we go out there and get the ‘W,’ then we’re going to be back on the Blue, and that’s really exciting for us.”

UTAH STATE

Eric Munoz, LB

Munoz couldn’t help but get emotional at the podium during the postgame press conference after last weekend’s 26-21 win over Wyoming. In his first career start for the Aggies, the junior college transfer, who had to walk on at Utah State, led the team with 13 tackles and intercepted two passes, including one in the final minute of regulation, which sealed the win.

“Honestly, it was kind of like surreal seeing the ball when it’s coming right into your hands because it was such a gimme,” Munoz said. “It felt good to drop down on it and let the clock roll.”

Munoz started in place of Utah State’s leading tackler and linebacker David Woodward, who was lost for the season to an injury he suffered in the week leading up to the Aggies’ loss to BYU.

Nick Heninger, DE

Heninger hasn’t started many games this season, but as a pass-rush specialist, he comes in and gives the Aggies a change of pace. At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, the junior is far from the biggest guy in the trenches, but he’s one of Utah State’s most athletic defensive linemen, and he uses his speed to beat bigger blockers at the point of attack.

Heninger leads the Aggies this season with 6.5 tackles for loss, and he’s tied with fellow defensive end Tipa Galeai with a team-high three sacks.

“That’s just who Utah State football is. That feeling of toughness and grit and hard-working, and smart football comes out of that room,” Utah State coach Gary Andersen said. “That’s who we need to be as an Aggie football team, and those guys have done a great job of taking on that demeanor and taking it out on the field.”

Troy Lefeged Jr., S

Lefeged was one of three Utah State defenders who finished the Aggies’ win over Wyoming with more than 10 tackles. His 12 stops helped limit the Cowboys to 158 rushing yards. He also recorded a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery all on the same play.

Lefeged is second on the team this season with 75 tackles, and he has 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles to his credit.

“Troy is fearless. He’s a tremendous tackler, and he uses his physicality,” Andersen said. “He wants to be there, he wants to smack you every chance that he gets and he seems to really be even in a better flow week in and week out because of what he’s taking from his coach in Michael Caputo, what he’s putting into his film research and his film study.”







BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

19 Hank Bachmeier, 6-1, 202 (Fr.)

10 Chase Cord, 6-2, 208 (RSo.)

9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 210 (RSr.)

Running back

34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 218 (RJr.)

21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 223 (So.)

24 George Holani, 5-11, 192 (Fr.)

Wide receiver

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 172 (Sr.)

1 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 209 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 182 (Jr.) OR

2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (So.)

Wide receiver

7 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 182 (RSr.)

82 Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 178 (RFr.)

18 Billy Bowens, 6-1, 187 (RFr.)

Tight end

85 John Bates, 6-6, 255 (RJr.)

5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 242 (RSr.)

47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 246 (RSr.)

88 Tyneil Hopper, 6-2, 231 (RFr.)

Left tackle

76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 310 (RJr.)

73 Nick Crabtree, 6-7, 295 (RJr.)

Left guard

77 John Molchon, 6-5, 318 (RSr.)

72 Dallas Holliday, 6-3, 306 (RFr.)

Center

67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 303 (RSr.)

55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, 6-2, 293 (RFr.)

Right guard

79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 302 (RSr.)

68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 294 (RSo.)

Right tackle

70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 300 (RSo.)

69 Garrett Curran, 6-5, 292 (RFr.)

Defensive end

93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 262 (Sr.)

54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 270 (RSr.) OR

40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 269 (RJr.)

Nose tackle

98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 283 (Sr.)

57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 312 (Sr.) OR

90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 306 (So.)

Defensive tackle

55 David Moa, 6-3, 296 (6YSr.)

62 Scott Matlock, 6-4, 283 (RFr.)

STUD end

99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 265 (RJr.)

38 Demetri Washington, 6-3, 254 (RFr.)

Weak-side linebacker

44 Riley Whimpey, 6-1, 233 (Jr.)

3 Brandon Hawkins, 6-2, 217 (RFr.)

Middle linebacker

25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (R.Jr.)

48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 223 (RJr.)

Nickel/strong-side LB

28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 182 (Jr.)

20 Roman Kafentzis, 6-1, 212 (RSo.)

Cornerback

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

8 Markel Reed, 6-0, 176 (Fr.)

Cornerback

15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 179 (RJr.)

22 Tyric LeBeauf, 6-2, 180 (RFr.)

Boundary Safety

10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Sr.)

33 JL Skinner, 6-4, 213 (Fr.)

Field Safety

32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 208 (RJr.)

21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 201 (RSo.)

Kicker

36 Eric Sachse, 5-10, 198 (RSr.)

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 225 (RJr.)

Kick returner

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 172 (Sr.)

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

Punter

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 225 (RJr.)

36 Eric Sachse, 5-10, 198 (RSr.)

Punt returner

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (So.)

UTAH STATE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

10 Jordan Love, 6-4, 225 (Jr.)

3 Henry Colombi, 6-2, 205 (So.)

Running back

1 Gerold Bright, 5-10, 190 (Sr.)

20 Jaylen Warren, 5-8, 215 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

11 Savon Scarver, 5-11, 180 (Jr.) OR

13 Deven Thompkins, 5-7, 160 (So.)

Wide receiver

16 Jordan Nathan, 5-8, 180 (Jr.)

17 Taylor Compton, 5-8, 175 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

80 Siaosi Mariner, 6-2, 195 (Sr.)

83 Derek Wright, 6-1, 185 (Jr.)

Tight end

87 Caleb Repp, 6-5, 225 (Sr.) OR

88 Carson Terrell, 6-5, 245 (Jr.)

89 Travis Boman, 6-4, 245 (Jr.)

Left tackle

72 Alfred Edwards, 6-7, 310 (So.)

78 Jacob South, 6-5, 295 (Fr.)

Left guard

75 Ty Shaw, 6-4, 300 (Jr.)

64 Heneli Avendano, 6-3, 290 (Fr.)

Center

58 Demytrick Ali’fua, 6-4, 300 (Jr.)

74 Chandler Dolphin, 6-3, 295 (So.)

Right guard

65 Karter Shaw, 6-4, 305 (Fr.)

66 Mohelika Uasike, 6-1, 305 (R-Jr.)

Right tackle

73 Kyler Hack, 6-4, 300 (So.)

78 Jacob South, 6-5, 295 (Fr.)

Defensive end

51 Justus Te’i, 6-3, 240 (R-Jr.)

93 Jacoby Wildman, 6-2, 250 (Sr.)

Defensive tackle

91 Devon Anderson, 6-1, 295 (Sr.)

94 Caden Andersen, 6-3, 285 (Jr.)

Defensive tackle

96 Christopher Unga, 6-0, 295 (Sr.)

90 Ritisoni Fata, 6-1, 295 (Jr.)

Defensive end

10 Tipa Galeai, 6-5, 235 (Sr.)

24 Dalton Baker, 6-5, 245 (Sr.) OR

42 Nick Heninger, 6-2, 245 (Jr.)

Linebacker

38 Eric Munoz, 6-0, 230 (Jr.)

98 AJ Vongphachanh, 6-2, 230 (Fr.)

Linebacker

33 Kevin Meitzenheimer, 6-0, 230 (Jr.)

41 Elijah Shelton, 6-1, 230 (9Fr.)

Nickel

21 Andre Grayson, 5-8, 175 (So.)

25 Jarrod Green, 5-11, 180 (So.)

Cornerback

7 DJ Williams, 5-9, 180 (Sr.)

23 Dominic Tatum, 6-2, 180 (Fr.)

Safety

4 Shaq Bond, 5-10, 195 (Jr.)

8 Braxton Gunther, 5-10, 185 (Jr.)

Safety

3 Troy Lefeged Jr., 5-11, 190 (Jr.)

5 Cash Gilliam, 5-11, 200 (Jr.)

Cornerback

6 Cameron Haney, 5-10, 185 (Jr.)

18 Cam Lampkin, 5-9, 170 (Fr.)

Kicker

62 Dominik Eberle, 6-2, 190 (Sr.)

59 Connor Coles, 6-0, 190 (R-So.)

Kick returner

11 Savon Scarver, 5-11, 180 (Jr.)

1 Gerold Bright, 5-10, 190 (Sr.)

Punter

98 Christopher Bartolic, 6-0, 195 (Jr.)

49 Pierce Callister, 6-0, 170 (Fr.)

Punt returner

16 Jordan Nathan, 5-8, 180 (Jr.)

13 Deven Thompkins, 5-7, 160 (So.)