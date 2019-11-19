Boise State nipping at the heels of Cincinnati, Memphis in latest CFP rankings

The Boise State football team continued nipping at the heels of Group of Five contenders Memphis and Cincinnati in the third College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 MWC) moved up one spot to No. 20. Memphis (9-1) remained at No. 18, while Cincinnati (9-1) fell two spots to No. 19 after surviving a scare at South Florida on Saturday before winning 20-17. The highest-ranked conference champion in the Group of Five earns a bid to the Cotton Bowl.

The Broncos also moved up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 this week after jumping out to a 28-0 lead over New Mexico on Saturday and cruising to a 42-9 victory. Boise State travels to Utah State this weekend, while Cincinnati hosts Temple and Memphis travels to South Florida.

SMU (9-1) came in at No. 25 in this week’s CFP rankings, and Appalachian State (9-1) was No. 24. They are the other Group of Five contenders; SMU is in the American Athletic Conference with Memphis and Cincinnati, and Appy State is in the Sun Belt.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER