Boise State overcomes red-zone struggles, wins in spite of turnover margin

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir was still trying to catch his breath while trotting back to the line of scrimmage between plays in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 42-9 win over New Mexico when he looked to the sideline and saw a familiar signal coming from Broncos football coach Bryan Harsin.

It was a play the Broncos worked on all week in practice, and Shakir didn’t have much time to think about it before taking the snap, flicking the ball to tight end Garrett Collingham and watching as he fought his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. Shakir didn’t know it until after the game, but the shovel pass was his first career touchdown pass.

“I turned around and coach Harsin was putting up the signal to do it and I was like, ‘Oh crap, let’s do it,’ ” Shakir said Thursday. “I’m just happy that they trust me to put the ball in my hands to make plays, so I just do what I can when I’m on the field.”

The play was yet another example of the creativity of the Broncos’ offensive play calls this season. It was also an example of one of the statistical categories Boise State has improved in the most since the season began — red-zone offense.

Through the first two games of the season, Boise State (9-1, 6-0 MW) was tied for 94th in the country in red-zone efficiency. Now, the Broncos are ranked No. 40 after turning 88.1 percent of trips inside an opponent’s 20-yard line into points. With a division title and home-field advantage in the Mountain West championship game at stake, finishing drives with points will be crucial Saturday at Utah State (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“Our mindset when we’re down in the red zone is smell blood,” Shakir said. “We’ve got to get into the (end) zone. That’s a game-changer right there. That’s something we’ve been stressing about all week and all season, from week one until now.”

Boise State scored touchdowns on four of its first 12 red-zone trips of the season. Dating back to the fourth quarter of its loss at BYU, the Broncos have scored on 16 straight opportunities inside the 20 (12 touchdowns, four field goals). They were a perfect 4-for-4 in wins over Wyoming and New Mexico and went 6-for-6 in a comeback victory on the road at San Jose State.

“It’s not like you lack focus in that area, but it’s understanding the sense of urgency every time we go out there and prepare,” Harsin said Thursday. “It’s a lot of work to get down there, so you want to finish a drive and end it with points on the board.”

Shakir credits much of the improvement to his coaches’ willingness to think outside the box when calling plays near the end zone and to put the ball in any number of players’ hands with direct snaps, reverses and whatever else they dream up.

“A lot of people try to lock in on certain things we do, so when you throw someone like John (Hightower) or me in the backfield to get the snap, it’s like, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen?’ ” Shakir said.

Bucking the turnover trend

The Broncos have achieved a rare feat this season in getting the majority of their wins in games while not winning the turnover battle.

In eight games this season, Boise State has finished with an even or negative turnover margin. Victories over Hawaii and Air Force are the only times the Broncos have won the turnover battle. While he’ll gladly accept the outcomes, Harsin isn’t going to let the trend affect his philosophy on what wins football games.

“You win the turnover battle, you eliminate explosive plays, you always have to do a great job in the run game and then field position matters in a game,” Harsin said. “I don’t want these guys thinking there is another way. That’s happened and I’m proud of our guys because we’ve overcome a lot of things that probably say statistically you’re not going to win, but I still believe that’s how you win games.”

The Broncos have just five interceptions and eight fumble recoveries on the season, and they’re tied for 79th nationally with a minus-2 turnover margin. This weekend, they’re facing a Utah State offense that has had its own turnover concerns. Quarterback Jordan Love has thrown 14 interceptions, and the Aggies’ defense only has nine on the season, but Utah State leads the Mountain West and is tied for 11th nationally with 10 fumble recoveries.

Harsin makes cut for award

Harsin was named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday.

He has the Broncos one win away from their 17th 10-win season since joining the FBS in 1996 and bowl eligible for a 22nd straight season. Only Ohio State has more 10-win seasons during that span with 19.

NO. 20 BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Maverik Stadium (25,100), Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, AJ Ross)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 9-1 overall, 6-0 Mountain West; Utah State is 6-4, 5-1.

Series: Boise State leads 18-5 (last meeting: Boise State won 33-24 in 2018 in Albertsons Stadium)

Vegas line: Boise State by 9

Weather: 31 degrees, mostly clear, 2 mph wind at kickoff