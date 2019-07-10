Boise State football uniform showdown: Vote in our championship round

New jerseys, same blue-collar mentality for Boise State Boise State unveiled three new football uniforms Tuesday. The Broncos will don new blue, orange and white jerseys beginning in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State unveiled three new football uniforms Tuesday. The Broncos will don new blue, orange and white jerseys beginning in 2017.

One of the most exciting moments in Boise State football history likely explains why so many fans share a fondness for the Broncos’ 2007 Fiesta Bowl uniform combo.

Who could forget watching Ian Johnson glide untouched into the corner of the end zone for the winning two-point conversion in overtime of Boise State’s 43-42 victory over Oklahoma that New Year’s Day?

The white jersey with orange striping, blue helmet and orange pants was one of three uniform combinations favored by fans in polls conducted by the Idaho Statesman this summer. The Fiesta Bowl look joins Boise State’s all-blue and all-black uniform combos as the top three in fan voting.

Now the three looks go head to head in one final poll to determine the overall champion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW