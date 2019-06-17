Boise State football uniform showdown: What’s your favorite white jersey combo?

First look at Boise State’s new football uniforms Here are the blue, white and orange uniforms that Boise State unveiled Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the blue, white and orange uniforms that Boise State unveiled Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

The Idaho Statesman is conducting a series of online polls this summer to determine which Boise State football uniform combination is most loved by fans.

Readers will have a chance to vote on their favorite white jersey combo, blue jersey combo and alternate jersey combo in the coming weeks. Then we’ll pit the three winners against each other to determine the overall uniform champion.

Up first are the white jersey combinations, of which the Broncos have worn 10 different iterations since 2014.

Vote for your favorite look in the poll below, which includes photos of each combination in case you need a refresher.

