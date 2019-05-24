Garth Brooks’ deal with Boise State: What he’ll pay, what he’ll get. (A suite for Trisha? Yep.)

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

Boise State University will be paid a licensing fee of $334,000 for the two shows Garth Brooks will stage at Albertsons Stadium in July, according to a “deal term summary” obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public records request.

The final contract with 8Ten Inc. still is being negotiated, university attorney Texie Montoya wrote in an email to the Statesman.

The term sheet was signed March 5 by Boise State Vice President and CFO Mark Heil — two months before the concert was announced, and before the university deflected media inquiries about the potential Brooks show. In fact, 10 days after the agreement was signed, a university spokesman told the Statesman, “Boise State University does not have a signed facility license/rental agreement with any entertainment artist or other major event in Albertsons Stadium for this summer.”

The deal terms stipulated that the show would be announced May 8, and it was.

Boise State will be paid a license fee of $225,000 for the first Brooks show, which was scheduled for July 20. It will receive $109,000 for any additional shows — and one was added for July 19 after the first show sold out in less than an hour.

Brooks’ team will take over the stadium for the load-in process beginning July 14 and has through July 23 to move out. The country-music superstar is on a stadium tour that already has included stops at the University of Florida and Notre Dame.

Much of the deal sheet was redacted to protect the promoter’s “trade secrets,” Montoya said. Even the categories were blocked out, though one is referred to later as the section noting tickets that Boise State will receive. It’s unclear in the unredacted portions of the contract whether Boise State will receive any revenue from tickets, concessions or parking.

Among the nuggets that were made available publicly:

▪ Country star Trisha Yearwood, who is Brooks’ wife, will receive free use of a suite.

▪ Boise State was required to approve Amazon as the presenting sponsor of the tour.

▪ The in-the-round stage usually is 87 feet deep by 112 feet wide, with the front of the stage at the 10-yard line. The stage extends 9 yards behind the goalpost.

▪ Boise State will staff the facility, including security, ushers and traffic control. The security staffing terms include a reference to a SWAT team, but it’s unclear whether one must be on-site.

▪ The promoter will pay to cover and protect the new blue turf, and for any necessary repairs. The promoter also must rent chairs for floor seating.

▪ Promoter costs include staff catering, dressing room furniture, crane rental, stage rental, radios, insurance, armed security for Brooks and Yearwood, opening acts and many other items.