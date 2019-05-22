Words & Deeds
Idaho governor calls Garth Brooks, asks him to add second stadium concert in Boise
Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise
Will country star Garth Brooks schedule a second Albertsons Stadium concert after his first one sold out immediately?
“If it happens,” the country star told Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday, “it’ll be because of this phone call.”
Following the lead of Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, who successfully lobbied for a second show in Minneapolis, Little made the case for Gem State fans. Idaho’s governor phoned Brooks after hearing from his “constituent people,” he said.
Tickets to Brooks’ concert on Saturday, July 20, at Albertsons Stadium vanished in under an hour. So why not book a second show?
“This is a lot more exciting than what I normally do,” Little told a laughing Brooks. “My wife and I are so excited to come to the concert.”
If fans who couldn’t get tickets were wondering if a second show would be added, there’s the answer. After all, if Brooks wasn’t going to add another concert, why the fun publicity stunt?
Video of Little speaking to Brooks was posted on the Idaho governor’s social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon.
Brooks did his part to not make any promises. “We’ve been looking at this, and I’m not sure what the possibilities are,” Brooks said.
(Boise fans should appreciate him not laughing again right there.)
Either way, Brooks was modest and friendly, even asking Little the name of his wife, Teresa, before ending the call graciously.
“I so, so appreciate it,” Brooks said to the governor.
Stay tuned. A second concert likely would be scheduled on Friday, July 19.
Incidentally, hours after Brooks’ show sold out May 17, I asked our governor on Twitter whether he’d called Brooks yet.
It took five days. Things do move a little slowly here in Idaho — just how we like it.
