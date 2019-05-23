Words & Deeds
Thanks, Gov! Second Garth Brooks stadium show added in Boise. Here’s how to get tickets
Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise
If you weren’t able to buy tickets to the Garth Brooks concert July 20 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, don’t fret.
A second show has been added on Friday, July 19.
The news comes less than 24 hours after Idaho Gov. Brad Little phoned the country star to make a case for another concert, which will start at 7 p.m.
There are only three official ways to buy tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Friday, May 31. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.
▪ 1. Go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Starting at 9 a.m., you can join a “waiting room,” which is strongly encouraged. If you don’t already have a Ticketmaster account, you can save precious moments now by signing up in advance at the “Insider Tips” page.
▪ 2. Call Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.
▪ 3. Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to make a purchase.
All seats are reserved and will cost $94.95 ($74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge). There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets on May 31.
Boise State still has not announced whether there will be beer and wine sales inside the stadium. Either way, it did not slow down fans who bought tickets to the previously announced Brooks concert. It sold out in less than an hour.
Brooks hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992, when he sold out the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena and soon to be ExtraMile Arena.) These will be the first major concerts ever at Albertsons Stadium, and likely will set a stadium attendance record.
For educational purposes, here is the Albertsons Stadium seating map for the July 20 Brooks concert. You’ll also see a seating map during the online buying process for the July 19 show.
