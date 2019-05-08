Confirmed: Garth Brooks to perform at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Ticket details here.

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

It’s official: Country superstar Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer.

The singer will headline a concert on Saturday, July 20, according to a press release. The announcement arrived after nearly two months of rumors, media speculation and carefully worded non-denials from Boise State University.

The massive event — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium — will start at 7 p.m. and feature in-the-round staging.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, for $94.95 ($74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge). Tickets will be available only at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by phone at 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device. There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets on May 17.

Brooks, 57, is one of the world’s best-selling music acts. Since releasing his debut album in 1989, he’s sold more than 170 million records.

This will be Brooks’ first Treasure Valley concert since he performed for 12,350 fans in 1992 at the BSU Pavilion, now called Taco Bell Arena. That show sold out in less than an hour.

Although he’s a country entertainer, Brooks injects rock, pop and singer-songwriter influences into his songs. The crossover appeal of hits such as as his signature smash, “Friends in Low Places,” catapulted him to mainstream star status in the 1990s.

Earlier this year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Brooks was honored as the first iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade “for his undeniable impact on the music industry.”

It’s not just Brooks’ global popularity that makes his Boise stadium concert significant, though. It’s also a milestone for BSU.

Albertsons Stadium has never held a major concert. At least one promoter considered the possibilities of Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney shows on the blue turf years ago, but they never materialized.

Before being renamed in 2014, Bronco Stadium hosted a handful of notable concerts in the 1970s and 1980s, ranging from the Charlie Daniels Band to Carole King.

Brooks will be a bigger deal. Colossally bigger. Depending on seat configuration on the football field, the stadium could hold more than 40,000 fans. Last October in Indiana, Brooks sold out the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium, which was filmed in front of more than 80,000 fans. When the show aired on CBS in December, it drew nearly 10 million viewers.

If Brooks’ Albertsons Stadium concert sells out quickly, it’s possible that a second date could be added. After Brooks’ stadium show last Saturday in Minneapolis had sold out in advance, a Friday show was added.

Either way, Idahoans who love the country lifestyle have a decision to make that weekend. Brooks’ show coincides with the annual Snake River Stampede rodeo July 16-20 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Undoubtedly, there will be festival tailgating outside Albertsons Stadium before the Brooks concert. But it remains to be seen whether beer and wine will be sold inside the stadium, which normally is dry (aside from the Stueckle Sky Center skybox, of course). Those details are being finalized and will be announced later, according to Boise State.

Boise State is in the process of replacing the blue turf with a new playing surface for the 2019 season. The entire field will be protected by a 6-millimeter layer of Visqueen plastic sheeting and a flooring system, said Bob Carney, Boise State’s senior associate athletic director for strategic planning and capital projects. FieldTurf will perform a final round of grooming on the field after the concert, Carney said. The expense for the extra grooming is covered by the concert contract, he said.

With the flooring down, vehicles can drive on the field and seats can be placed for the concert, Carney said. The Visqueen layer will protect the field from any debris.

The field will be unavailable for the football team for about 10 days, but the concert date falls during a quiet time on the schedule. Fall camp usually begins around the beginning of August.

Boise State has looked into staging a concert for several years, Carney said.

“A lot of it is timing and routing of when a group is coming through our area,” he said. “... You have to find that right window that fits. Fortunately this year, with Garth Brooks, the window was July and it’s perfect with what we’re looking to do.”

Online: garthbrooks.com.



