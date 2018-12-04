Turning ‘Tamawreck’ back into Tamarack: Ski resort plans to restore Wildwood lift

Some of Idaho’s top skiing experts joined the Idaho Statesman for our Playing Outdoors: Skis & Boards event at the Linen Building on Tuesday to offer the latest updates on their resorts.
Jon Reveal, the new president of Tamarack Ski Resort, offered his vision for the future of the Donnelly-area resort that was recently purchased by Tamarack Resort Holdings, an investment partnership.
“I think we’ve owned it for 26 hours or something like that,” Reveal joked.
He said the resort’s “bones” were part of what drew him to Tamarack. The infrastructure is partially in place at the ski area, where financial issues shut down construction around 2008.
“We think there’s a real chance of doing something good at Tamarack if we change things around,” Reveal said.
Before, Reveal said, Tamarack’s emphasis was on its real estate, which was considered the initial draw for the resort. Instead, he hopes to focus on the skiing operations to bring in future homebuyers.
By November of 2019, he hopes to have completed a bulk of home construction at Tamarack’s Village.
Next season, Reveal wants to reinstall the Wildwood lift that was repossessed when the resort’s initial owner went bankrupt. Reveal said that turbulent history has some benefits and some drawbacks.
“The idea of Tamarack being a ‘Tamawreck’ is only something we can change via production,” he said. “When the hammers start falling and you start to see things happening, that’s the tale we want to tell. We’re not really into saying, ‘Imagine if you would...’”
He said Tamarack plans to restore the superpipe it once had and work with the Tamarack Municipal Association on crosscountry skiing options.
Tamarack’s ski season opens Friday.
Brundage
Sheila Francis emphasized Brundage Mountain Resort’s rebranding to its Beartopia initiative, designed for family friendly menus, ski packages, and more.
Francis said a recent remodel of facilities means the “Icebox Corner” is no longer, meaning a smoother commute to the McCall-area mountain.
Brundage is celebrating its earliest opening in eight years after several seasons of later snowfalls. It will open full operations Friday.
According to Francis, Brundage is exploring options to expand its terrain, including a potential chair lift to Sergeant’s Peak.
Sun Valley
In April, Sun Valley’s Warm Springs day lodge was damaged by fire. Sun Valley communications director Kelli Lusk said ongoing construction projects will include repairs on that lodge, along with renovations on the resort’s inn and the creation of employee lodging to hold about 580 people.
Sun Valley is also undertaking a 380-acre terrain expansion at what’s often referred to as the “turkey bowl.”
Advanced skiiers can begin ski patrol-guided runs in the Broadway area this year. That spot is set for overhauls in the 2019-2020 season, Lusk said, including 18 snowmaking guns.
Sun Valley will have a limited opening beginning Saturday. It will open fully the following weekend.
Coming up
Brad Wilson, Bogus Basin’s general manager, said new snowmaking efforts on the mountain have been a boon — and helped the resort open days ahead of schedule.
