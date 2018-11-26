Try out these tubing spots in Southern Idaho — a chance for families to play in the snow

Looking for an activity for the whole family to enjoy this winter? Southern Idaho has the answer for you. Snow tubing hills will be open around the Boise area with special amenities and low prices.

Here’s where to go tubing this winter:

MCCALL’S ACTIVITY BARN







Facility: Up to six 800-foot tubing lanes with a magic carpet ride back to the top and a fleet of tubes to increase time sliding and reduce waiting time. Plus, a beginner ski slope and a 5-kilometer groomed trail for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. The trail is free. As an added bonus activity this year, the Activity Barn will rent out a new 2019 Kona Wo Fatbike for two hours for $25.

Where: From Idaho 55 on the south end of McCall, turn west on Deinhard Lane, go 0.5 miles and turn left on Mission. Continue 1.6 miles to Moonridge Road, take a right and continue 0.6 miles.

When: 2-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Expanded holiday hours for winter break (Dec. 22-Jan. 6) and MLK & Presidents Day weekends.

How much? Two-hour tubing sessions $18, one hour late arrival (after 4 p.m.) $13, one-time ride (with or without tube) $5. $75 for Activity Barn season pass. Snow tubing gravity pack: $49 for four Nov. 1-30.

Website: activitybarn.com

BOGUS BASIN MOUNTAIN RECREATION AREA

Facility: An 800-foot tubing-only hill with a conveyor that will bring you to the top. Advance online reservation required due to high demand. No phone reservations unless making payment with Bogus Bucks. New this season is cosmic tubing evening sessions.

Where: The tubing hill at Bogus Basin is on your left as you enter the recreation area. Park anywhere in the main lot or near the Nordic center.

When: 1.5 hour sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. weekends/holidays. Reservations begin Dec. 1.

How much? $15 per person for a 1.5 hour session.

Website: bogusbasin.org

GATEWAY PARKS/EAGLE ISLAND STATE PARK

Facility: Tubing, snowboarding and skiing, including snowboard rentals and a magic carpet that takes you to the top. Snowboarding and skiing are free.

Where: 165 S. Eagle Island Parkway, Eagle (inside Eagle Island State Park)

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day with reservations. Opening Saturday, Nov. 24.

How much? $15 for 1 hour, 45 minute sessions, reservations required through Eventbrite. Early-bird season pass is $149 before Dec. 15.

Website: gatewayparks.com

STEAMBOAT GULCH

Facility: This is a walk-up slope, with no tow rope. The fee pays for plowing the road and parking lot, and for portable toilets. Bring your own tube. Trails will be wider this year, making for a better trail. You can also tailgate and bring a fire ring for a bonfire.

Where: Drive one mile north of Idaho City on Idaho 21. Turn right on Pine Creek Road and go about a half-mile and turn right onto a bridge. That road will take you to the tubing hill.

When: Open weekends and holidays and during Christmas break, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How much? $10 parking fee

Website: steamboatgulch.com