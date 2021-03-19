State Politics
Idaho Legislature considers break after COVID-19 outbreak in Statehouse
Idaho House legislative leaders abruptly canceled all committee meetings Friday as coronavirus cases spike at the Statehouse. And state legislators are now considering a recess for the legislative session until April 6.
Two House members — Reps. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell — tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That makes six House members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including three members of the House Education Committee.
The Senate State Affairs Committee was the only committee meeting that continued Friday morning as members awaited attendance from a House member who thought the meeting was canceled.
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, confirmed during the committee meeting that legislators were considering adjourning the legislative session for a period of time.
Reps. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls; Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth; Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa; and Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
