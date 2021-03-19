Idaho Legislature considers break after COVID-19 outbreak in Statehouse

The Idaho Legislature convened Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 with protesters in front of the Statehouse with anti Governor Brad Little signs. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Idaho House legislative leaders abruptly canceled all committee meetings Friday as coronavirus cases spike at the Statehouse. And state legislators are now considering a recess for the legislative session until April 6.

Two House members — Reps. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell — tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That makes six House members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including three members of the House Education Committee.

The Senate State Affairs Committee was the only committee meeting that continued Friday morning as members awaited attendance from a House member who thought the meeting was canceled.

Canceling JFAC in light of the recent covid outbreak at the Idaho Capitol. Awaiting floor session this morning so we can officially recess till April 6th. #idleg #COVID #coronavirus — Brooke (@BoiseBrooke) March 19, 2021

Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, confirmed during the committee meeting that legislators were considering adjourning the legislative session for a period of time.

Reps. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls; Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth; Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa; and Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.