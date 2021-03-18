Idaho’s COVID-19 test positivity rate increases for first time in months; 3 new deaths

Idaho’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased for the first time in more than two months, state health officials reported Thursday.

The test positivity rate — the percentage of PCR tests that are positive for COVID-19 — has been falling across the state for several weeks to a low of 4.6%, where the state had stayed consistently since mid-February. On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that the positivity rate for the last week had climbed to 5.5%, the first week-to-week increase in test positivity rate since the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, health experts have set a test positivity rate target of 5% or lower, saying that rate will show adequate testing is being done and the area is moving toward controlling the spread of the virus.

Positivity rates increased week-to-week in four of Idaho’s seven health districts, data showed. Boise-based Central District Health saw a slight increase from 3.2% to 3.8%, while the Panhandle district’s positivity rate increased from 5.1% to 6%. Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Eastern Idaho Public Health saw sharp positivity rate increases — from 4.4% to 7.2% and from 14.8% to 15.9%, respectively.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is in the middle of an outbreak in at least two counties. The Idaho Falls and Rexburg metropolitan areas were recently declared among the worst outbreak areas in the country by the New York Times. The test positivity rate in the health district has nearly doubled from 8.9% in mid-February. In Bonneville County, which is home to Idaho Falls, the test positivity rate was 18.9% on Thursday. It was worse in Rexburg’s Madison County, at 20%.

Idaho also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday — one each in Benewah (9 total), Bonner (37 total) and Bonneville (155 total) counties. The Bonneville County death was a man in his 60s, Eastern Idaho Public Health said.

To date, 1,938 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

Health and Welfare also reported 341 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday. Ada County reported the most new cases, with 104 (48,166 total). Bonneville County reported the second-highest number of new cases, with 65 (13,409 total).

The following other Idaho counties reported new cases Thursday: Bannock (18 new, 8,190 total), Bingham (12 new, 4,508 total), Blaine (2 new, 2,210 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,058 total), Boundary (2 new, 835 total), Canyon (44 new, 25,187 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,014 total), Custer (1 new, 238 total), Elmore (1 new, 1,655 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,104 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,056 total), Jefferson (16 new, 2,663 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,528 total), Kootenai (14 new, 17,009 total), Latah (9 new, 2,879 total), Lemhi (2 new, 513 total), Lewis (1 new, 383 total), Madison (15 new, 6,663 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,302 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,430 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,028 total), Payette (7 new, 2,412 total), Power (1 new, 637 total), Shoshone (2 new, 1,031 total), Teton (2 new, 1,125 total), Twin Falls (2 new, 9,092 total), Valley (3 new, 818 total) and Washington (2 new, 1,188 total).

Health and Welfare reports 176,802 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began. More than 98,500 people are presumed recovered.

Another Idaho lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A fifth Idaho lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a news release from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats.

Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, tested positive shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the news release. He’s the fifth representative in recent days to test positive. Republican Reps. Julie Yamamoto, Bruce Skaug, Lance Clow and Ryan Kerby also tested positive.

Ruchti spent time at the Statehouse on Thursday as well as earlier in the week, and those he was in close contact with have been notified, officials said. Ruchti will self-isolate at home for two weeks.

The representative said he’s not sure where he contracted the coronavirus and has not experienced any symptoms but was tested due to the recent outbreak at the Statehouse.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 559,687, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 217,497 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,418 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,274 admissions to the ICU and 9,830 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 17, the health system was reporting 22 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 511 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 17, the health system was reporting 20 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 361 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.8%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 16: North Jr. High (2), Valley View Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 4-17: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (5), Meridian High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (1), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (2), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (4), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (3).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 48,166, Adams 332, Bannock 8,190, Bear Lake 363, Benewah 640, Bingham 4,508, Blaine 2,210, Boise 318, Bonner 3,058, Bonneville 13,409, Boundary 835, Butte 201, Camas 71, Canyon 25,187, Caribou 630, Cassia 2,884, Clark 55, Clearwater 1,014, Custer 238, Elmore 1,655, Franklin 1,104, Fremont 1,056, Gem 1,710, Gooding 1,276, Idaho 1,168, Jefferson 2,663, Jerome 2,528, Kootenai 17,009, Latah 2,879, Lemhi 513, Lewis 383, Lincoln 489, Madison 6,663, Minidoka 2,302, Nez Perce 3,430, Oneida 334, Owyhee 1,028, Payette 2,412, Power 637, Shoshone 1,031, Teton 1,125, Twin Falls 9,092, Valley 818, Washington 1,188.