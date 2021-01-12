Gov. Little’s COVID-19 emergency powers could shrink under this new legislation

If new legislation introduced Tuesday to curb Gov. Brad Little’s emergency powers were to pass, Idaho’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic would end — at a time when the state has reported more than 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19.

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, sponsored the legislation over the emergency declaration and presented it to the House State Affairs Committee. The legislation would prevent disaster declarations from shutting down businesses and qualifies all workers as essential. It also requires that all emergency declarations expire after 30 days, with the option for state legislators to extend the emergency. And it states that any disaster declaration must be considered essential to protecting “life or property,” Monks said.

The declaration would terminate if the threat or danger has passed, or if it exceeds the specified time period. It would automatically expire after a month.

Monks said the laws for emergency declarations were written “at a different time in this country,“ and that state legislators should’ve been involved in the process to declare emergencies statewide.

“We beta-tested some of those laws this last year,” Monks said. “We find, I think, flaws in them, and this is an attempt to address some of those flaws.”

Two other pieces of legislation were introduced in the committee — one to allow legislators to reconvene for a special session without the call from the governor and another to end the state emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important to follow through and keep our eye on the goal, which is to maybe limit the powers of the executive branch,” said Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby.

Reps. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, and Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, introduced the legislation to allow lawmakers to start special sessions, something they cannot do now under Idaho law. The special session would begin if it garnered 60% support from legislators in both the state House and Senate.

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced the legislation that would end the emergency declaration. Harris originally introduced a resolution during a special legislative session in August to end the governor’s emergency declaration, which began March 13.

Rep. Brent Crane, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, said he doesn’t expect Little to sign the legislation. If legislators override a veto, the emergency declaration would end, Monks said.

Gov. Brad Little’s spokesperson said he doesn’t comment on pending legislation.

Alex Adams, head of Little’s Division of Financial Management, said Monday that legislation on the emergency declarations could jeopardize aid the state has been receiving from FEMA, depending on its language. He estimated about $24 million could be lost, and that excludes funding that local governments have been getting.

The bill was just introduced on Tuesday. It will now be scheduled for a committee hearing, where the committee would take public testimony on the proposal. If it passes there, it would move on to the full House floor for consideration. It would need to make its way through the legislative process in the Senate and then be sent to the governor for consideration.