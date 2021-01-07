Idaho Dems sue top House official, Legislature over coronavirus risks during session

Two House Democrats are suing the Idaho Legislature and House speaker for the ability to vote from home days before the legislative session is scheduled to begin.

Reps. Sue Chew, of Boise, and Muffy Davis, of Ketchum, on Thursday filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the Legislature and House Speaker Scott Bedke, citing fears over the coronavirus risks and crowd control challenges.

The U.S. District Court complaint comes a day after thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced a delay of Congress’ Electoral College count. Affidavits in the lawsuit listed concerns over the ability to control crowds.

The House members could “sustain irreparable injury and loss,” the complaint says. Chew and Davis are being represented by Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.

Chew in her affidavit said she has a compromised immune system due to diabetes, which places her in the high-risk category for the coronavirus. Gannon said she and Davis have been asking for accommodations — an office and the ability to debate and vote remotely — for months. The lawsuit was a last resort, he said.

“This is the last thing any of us want to do,” Gannon said. “The whole COVID thing has become political. But to them, it is not political. It is a very serious threat to their well-being and life. “

A crowd against statewide coronavirus restrictions during an August special session broke through glass at the state Capitol Building after they weren’t allowed in the House of Representatives. Davis is a paraplegic and wants alternative accommodations due to the challenges around crowd control.

“Though it’s unfortunate that negotiations have taken this turn, I will continue to move forward in good faith toward a solution workable for all members,” Bedke said in a released statement. “I can assure everyone that the leadership team from the House Republican Caucus is working to make a safe and productive environment where we can complete our business as quickly and effectively as possible.”