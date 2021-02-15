Idaho senator tests positive for COVID-19

The Idaho Statehouse stands peaceful in Boise Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as Inauguration Day convenes at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. doswald@idahostatesman.com

An Idaho senator has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent by the secretary of the Senate on Monday.

A memo from Jennifer Novak, secretary of the Senate, said the senator was last at the Capitol on Friday and worked primarily in the Senate chairman’s suite. The senator tested positive over the weekend, the memo said. It did not disclose the senator’s identity.

Idaho Press, which first reported the memo, said Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, was absent Monday and appointed former Sen. Jeff Siddoway to fill in for him indefinitely. The Statesman could not reach Burtenshaw or Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder on Monday.

“This news is a great reminder of the importance for all of us to be safe and practice techniques that we have been taught during this pandemic,” Novak wrote. “We will continue to work hard to keep the committees staffed and Senate offices supported.”

The senator is the first publicly known case of COVID-19 among Idaho state legislators.

The new reported case at the Capitol followed news late Thursday that two legislative staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. Both staffers remain in isolation as of Monday, said Olivia Heersink, spokesperson for the Idaho House and Senate Democrats.

Neither of the staffers exposed each other, nor did they expose the senator who tested positive, Heersink said Monday. She confirmed that no legislators in the Democratic Party — most of whom took advantage of additional testing offered Friday and Monday — have tested positive so far.

Two staffers, one in the House and one in the Senate, have also previously tested positive.

Winder in an interview earlier this month with the Statesman has said he gets tested for COVID-19 weekly, and that 155 tests were given to staff and members with no positive cases in the first week of the legislative session.

Winder said he’s encouraged senators to follow the safety protocols, which include social distancing, using hand sanitizer and staying home when feeling sick or when having knowingly been exposed to the coronavirus. Masks are not mandated at the Capitol.

“The fact no one’s tested positive I think is an indication that we haven’t had a problem,” Winder said.