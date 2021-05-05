How much does Nampa pay its employees? Search our new database

Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff is sworn in by former Mayor Bob Henry at Nampa City Hall in 2016. Huff is the highest paid employee on Nampa’s payroll. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Nampa has about 730 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Joe Huff, chief of the police department. He makes $143,769 a year.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time pages at the library. They make $9.22 an hour.

Mayor Debbie Kling, who is full time, makes $89,606, or $43.08 hourly. The six members of the Nampa City Council, who are part time, earn a salary of $11,203 annually.

The average city employee makes $25.02 an hour, or $52,038 a year as of January.

Search pay rate for Nampa employees

(Note: the first page of the full report is blank due to technical difficulties):

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.