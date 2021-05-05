How much does Meridian pay its employees? Search our new database

Meridian City Hall. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Meridian has just over 500 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Tracy Basterrechea, the chief of police. He made $144,702 as deputy chief in January but now makes $149,043 as police chief.

The lowest-paid employees are temporary scorekeepers for the city’s park department, who make about $8.50 an hour.

Mayor Robert Simison makes $92,776, or about $44.60 hourly for a full-time role. Treg Bernt, president of the city council, makes $14,650 for what is considered a part-time job; the other five members of the council make $13,500.

The average city employee makes $30.36 an hour, or $63,145 a year as of January.

Search pay rates for Meridian city employees

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.