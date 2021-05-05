Databases

How much does Meridian pay its employees? Search our new database

By Hayley Harding and

Audrey Dutton

Meridian City Hall.
Meridian has just over 500 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Tracy Basterrechea, the chief of police. He made $144,702 as deputy chief in January but now makes $149,043 as police chief.

The lowest-paid employees are temporary scorekeepers for the city’s park department, who make about $8.50 an hour.

Mayor Robert Simison makes $92,776, or about $44.60 hourly for a full-time role. Treg Bernt, president of the city council, makes $14,650 for what is considered a part-time job; the other five members of the council make $13,500.

The average city employee makes $30.36 an hour, or $63,145 a year as of January.

Search pay rates for Meridian city employees

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.

