Databases

How much does Caldwell pay its employees? Search our new database

By Hayley Harding and

Audrey Dutton

Mark Wendelsdorf, chief of the Caldwell Fire Department, is the city’s highest-paid employee. He makes $117,124.
Caldwell has about 300 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Mark Wendelsdorf, chief of the fire department. He makes $117,124.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time concessions at the Caldwell Events Center, who make $8 an hour.

Mayor Garret Nancolas, who is full time, makes $93,220, or $44.82 hourly. The six members of the Caldwell City Council, who are part time, make $9,526 annually.

The average city employee makes $21.63 an hour, or $44,984 a year, as of January 2021.

Caldwell employee salary search

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.

