How much does Ada County pay its employees? Search our new database

Ada County has about 2,000 employees as of January, county payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Garth Warren, chief forensic pathologist for the county. He made $318,648 a year as of January.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time drug screen technicians, who make $11.92 an hour.

The three Ada County commissioners, who are full time, make $117,550, or $56.51 hourly.

The average county employee’s salary is $27.71 an hour, or $57,642 a year as of January.

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the county through a public records request.