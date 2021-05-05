Databases

How much does Canyon County pay its employees? Search our new database

By Hayley Harding and

Audrey Dutton

Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor is the county’s highest-paid employee, making $139,200 a year.
Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor is the county’s highest-paid employee, making $139,200 a year.

Canyon County has about 840 employees as of January, county payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Bryan Taylor, the county prosecutor. He made $139,200 a year as of January.

The lowest-paid employees are a part-time kitchen assistant, a part-time landfill caretaker and several court clerks.

The three Canyon County commissioners, who are full time, make $95,891, or $46.10 hourly.

The average county employee makes $24.93 an hour, or $51,857 a year as of January.

Search Canyon County employee pay rates

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the county through a public records request.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Hayley Harding
Hayley Harding
Hayley covers local government for the Idaho Statesman with a primary focus on Boise and Ada County. Her political reporting won first place in the 2019 Idaho Press Club awards. Previously, she worked for the Salisbury Daily Times, the Hartford Courant, the Denver Post and McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Hayley graduated from Ohio University with degrees in journalism and political science.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service