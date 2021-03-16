Day care worker accused of abusing child in Meridian. Police worry there are others

A former day care worker in Meridian is accused of sexually abusing a child. Police are worried there may be more victims.

Brett Wilkinson, a 20-year-old Meridian man, was booked into the Ada County jail Monday evening on two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child. Police believe Wilkinson had inappropriate contact with a child while he was working at Nature’s Child Care in Meridian, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.

Officers in Meridian began investigating last Friday after hearing from the parents of a reported child victim. The child was in the care of the Meridian day care center when the alleged abuse occurred. Police later developed probable cause needed to arrest Wilkinson, and he was booked into jail Monday.

Wilkinson worked at the Meridian day care center for less than two weeks, according to police. The department noted Nature’s Child Care has been “very cooperative” with the police investigation.

Investigators worry Wilkinson may have more victims. The 20-year-old also worked at a day care center in Eagle between late August and early September. Police did not name the Eagle business where he worked.

If you have information regarding Wilkinson, please contact Ada County Dispatch by calling 208-377-6790. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (2677) or going online to www.343COPS.com.

This is the second recent child sex abuse arrest in the Treasure Valley where the alleged suspect worked at a day care center.

Garrett Mallery, a Kuna man, was arrested in December on charges of lewd conduct with a minor. The reported abuse took place inside an at-home day care center near near the intersection of Linder and Deer Flat roads in Kuna. Mallery was later charged with possessing child pornography.