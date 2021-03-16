Ada County men accused of killing man during sidewalk robbery by Boise State campus

Getty Images

Boise police have named the two men accused of shooting and killing a man near the Boise State University campus late Monday night.

The two arrested are 23-year-old Eagle man Devoune Mosley and 22-year-old Boise man Matthew Crawford, according to an updated news release from the Boise Police Department. Both were booked into the Ada County Jail early Tuesday morning just after midnight, according to online booking reports.

Crawford and Mosley are being held in jail on first-degree murder charges. Mosley is also facing a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Mosley and Crawford allegedly met the unnamed victim on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive with the intention of robbing him. During the attempted robbery, police allege that Crawford “fired several rounds” and struck the man with bullets multiple times.

The man was later found and taken to a local hospital, where he died. As of Tuesday morning, the deceased had yet to be identified by the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Police did not say what type of firearm was used in the homicide, but Mosley allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he was in possession of a shotgun, which is not allowed due to a prior felony conviction.

The shooting was reported to police around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. The homicide set off a shelter-in-place order from the university, as the shooting took place just feet from the campus.