Fatal shooting reported on Boise State campus; suspects in custody, police say

The shooting on the Boise State campus occurred in the area near Chrisway Drive and the University Square housing complex. Boise State University

A fatal shooting was reported on the Boise State University campus late Monday night.

Two suspects were taken into custody by Boise Police early Tuesday morning after a brief shelter-in-place order from the university.

The victim was shot in the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive, according to a tweet from Boise Police. Officers responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital and died from the gunshot injuries, according to the tweet.

BroncoAlert messages were sent to the campus community reporting the shooting at “1410 Chrisway/Jade Hall.” The messages were provided to the Idaho Statesman and posted on social media.

“1 victim shot. Unknown if suspect(s) in the area. Stay out of area,” the first alert read at 11:44 p.m. Monday.

A second alert at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday said Boise Police were looking for the suspect and recommended everyone near campus shelter in place.

A third alert at 12:47 a.m. indicated that Boise Police had taken the suspect into custody and it was no longer necessary to shelter in place.

“Please continue to avoid the Chrisway and University area. ALL CLEAR,” the message read.

Chrisway Drive runs past the University Square housing complex, which includes Jade Hall.

Boise Police would only confirm that a call for service was generated and officers were in the area when contacted by the Idaho Statesman just after midnight on Tuesday morning.