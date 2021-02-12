Idaho man with day care at home was accused of sex abuse. Now he faces child porn charges

A Kuna man arrested in December for allegedly sexually abusing a child is facing new charges after police say he possessed child pornography. Authorities say even more charges are possible.

In a criminal case filed Wednesday, Garrett Charles Mallery, 47, was charged with a dozen felony counts of possessing sexually exploitative material, according to Idaho court records. Mallery was charged in December with felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sex abuse of a minor under 16 years of age.

Police began investigating Mallery — whose home functioned as a day-care center in Kuna near the intersection of Linder and Deer Flat roads — after investigators were told that he allegedly sexually abused a girl in his home on several occasions starting in April 2020, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators secured enough evidence to make an arrest on Dec. 22 in that case. As they continued to investigate, police say they found multiple illicit photos on Mallery’s cellphone, which resulted in the additional charges being filed in court earlier this week.

They also seized Mallery’s computers and say that additional charges are possible, according to a news release published Tuesday from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mallery’s first case is pending. He pleaded not guilty to the two sex abuse charges on Feb. 1, according to court records. If convicted of the lewd conduct charge, Mallery could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

On the more recent child porn charges, Mallery appeared in court via video for an arraignment on Thursday. A preliminary hearing for the second case is scheduled for Feb. 22.

As of Friday, Mallery was being held at the Ada County Jail in lieu of an $800,000 bond.

If you or someone you know has information regarding further potential illegal activity by this defendant, authorities say to call Detective Ryan Pacheco at (208) 577-3734 or send an email to rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.

FINDING SUPPORT

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.