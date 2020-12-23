Kuna man accused of lewd conduct with a child. Idaho police worry there are more victims

Police believe that a Kuna man accused of sexually abusing a child might have more victims, and they are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Garrett Charles Mallery, 47, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Ada County Jail on one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, according to jail booking reports.

Kuna police began investigating Mallery earlier this month after they were told that he allegedly had sexually abused a girl on several occasions since April. The alleged abuse took place at a residence that also functions as an in-home day care near the intersection of Linder and Deer Flat roads in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

By Tuesday, Idaho police believed they had gathered enough evidence to make an arrest, and Mallery was taken into custody.

If you or someone you know has information regarding further potential illegal activity by this defendant, authorities say to call Detective Ryan Pacheco at (208) 577-3734 or send an email to rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.

As of Wednesday morning, Mallery was still in custody at the Ada County Jail. Court documents showed him scheduled for a video arraignment sometime Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted of the lewd conduct charge, Mallery could face up to life in prison.