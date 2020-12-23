Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Kuna man accused of lewd conduct with a child. Idaho police worry there are more victims

Police believe that a Kuna man accused of sexually abusing a child might have more victims, and they are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Garrett Charles Mallery, 47, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Ada County Jail on one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, according to jail booking reports.

Kuna police began investigating Mallery earlier this month after they were told that he allegedly had sexually abused a girl on several occasions since April. The alleged abuse took place at a residence that also functions as an in-home day care near the intersection of Linder and Deer Flat roads in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

By Tuesday, Idaho police believed they had gathered enough evidence to make an arrest, and Mallery was taken into custody.

If you or someone you know has information regarding further potential illegal activity by this defendant, authorities say to call Detective Ryan Pacheco at (208) 577-3734 or send an email to rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.

As of Wednesday morning, Mallery was still in custody at the Ada County Jail. Court documents showed him scheduled for a video arraignment sometime Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted of the lewd conduct charge, Mallery could face up to life in prison.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service