How much does Boise pay its employees? Search our new database

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp is the city's highest-paid employee, making $187,481 in 2021.

Boise has just about 2,000 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time gate attendants at Zoo Boise, who make $8 an hour.

Mayor Lauren McLean, who is full time, makes $145,099, or $69.76 hourly. The six members of the Boise City Council, who are part time, make $26,430 annually.

The average city employee makes $27.15 an hour, or $56,476 a year.

See the hourly pay rate for city of Boise employees as of January:

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.