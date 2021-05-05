Boise & Garden City

How much does Boise pay its employees? Search our new database

By Hayley Harding and

Audrey Dutton

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp is the city’s highest-paid employee, making $187,481 in 2021.
Boise has just about 2,000 employees as of January, city payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Rebecca Hupp, the director of the Boise Airport. She makes $187,481.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time gate attendants at Zoo Boise, who make $8 an hour.

Mayor Lauren McLean, who is full time, makes $145,099, or $69.76 hourly. The six members of the Boise City Council, who are part time, make $26,430 annually.

The average city employee makes $27.15 an hour, or $56,476 a year.

See the hourly pay rate for city of Boise employees as of January:

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the city through a public records request.

