Here’s who is running for Boise mayor and City Council

The city election isn’t until Nov. 5, but several Boiseans have already announced their bids for elected office.

There are six candidates for city council and four candidates for mayor. Those numbers may change as the Sept. 6 filing deadline approaches. We will add information to this story as we receive it between now and then, so follow along with those hoping to represent the city of Boise below, and check this story often for the latest updates.

Candidates are listed by office and then alphabetically by last name.

Mayor

The mayor serves a four-year term. Mayor David Bieter is in his fourth term and has been in the role since 2004.

The mayor makes $140,873 per year, rising to $145,099 in 2020 and $149,452 in 2021. The mayor also receives $150 monthly for “incidental expenses,” including in-town travel and meetings.

Boise is unique in that if no candidate for mayor receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the city holds a runoff election between the two who get the most votes. That’s never happened in the mayor’s race, but it did in 2003 for a City Council seat. In 2006, the council got rid of the runoff rule for council races but not for the mayoral race.

DAVID BIETER

Incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter is up for election on the Nov. 5. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Age: 59





Current office: Mayor (elected in 2003, re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2015)

Why he’s running: Bieter told the Statesman that he loves the city and he loves being mayor. He said the city has built one of the best police departments, fire departments, parks systems and airports. The city has had “great successes,” and he wants “a chance to build on that and make it even better.”

Most important issues to the city: Boise has to keep its eye on the ball, Bieter said. He thinks it’s crucial the city maintains its status as one of the most livable in the country. He said he knows growth matters to people, and he recognizes that with the successes of growth in a city come challenges. Bieter said he values safety, prosperity and “what’s sacred” to people, be it religion or the Foothills and the river.

Most important issues in the campaign: “They’re the same as they’ve always been,” Bieter said. He listed affordable housing, jobs that pay well and environmental issues as some topics at the top of the list.

MATT KILBURN

Has not granted the Statesman’s request for an interview.

ADRIEL MARTINEZ

Provided by Martinez

Age: 28

Current office: Does not hold elected office, but has worked on multiple campaigns and has run for City Council in the past

Why he’s running: Martinez said he believes change must come from below, and he wants to make a change in Boise. Boiseans haven’t had their voices heard in “probably 20 years,” he said.

Most important issues to the city: Housing is a “legit crisis,” as is the city’s infrastructure and the economy. He thinks the city hasn’t worked well with Ada County or with the state. He wants to try to entice better companies to come to Boise and ease the city code.

Most important issues in the campaign: The library and stadium are key in this election, he said.

LAUREN MCLEAN

McLean campaign

Age: 44

Current office: City Council President (appointed to the council in 2011, won re-election in 2015, chosen as president in 2017)

Why she’s running: She said that in her conversations with Boiseans across the city, she’s noticed that the progress the city has made is not felt by everyone, especially as growth continues to shape the city. She wants to focus on “what else we haven’t tried yet,” particularly as it relates to traffic and affordability.

Most important issues to the city: McLean values accessibility and transparency highly and wants to make sure Boiseans feel listened to. She wants to look at how to improve transit and housing programs, but she also wants to recognize the economic impact of things the city does.

Most important issues in the campaign: Addressing the city’s concerns for the future, including environmental issues, affordable housing, problems with transportation and so on.

City Council

Terms on the Boise City Council last for four years. There are six seats on the council, with three on the ballot in each odd-numbered year.

This year seats 1, 3 and 5 are up. They’re held by Lauren McLean, Scot Ludwig and Elaine Clegg. McLean is giving up her seat to run for mayor, and Ludwig said he won’t run again to better focus on his law practice. Clegg, who was first elected in 2003, has not said whether she plans to run for a fifth term.

Members of the council are paid $25,660 a year. That will rise to $26,430 in 2020 and $27,223 in 2021. Like the mayor, council members receive $150 monthly for incidental expenses.

Boise has at-large elections, not district ones. That means the entire city selects the council via popular vote. Candidates must declare which seat they are running for by the Sept. 6 filing deadline. As of this time, Brady Fuller and Troy Ray Minton are the only candidates to have declared for a specific seat.





BRADY FULLER (running for Seat 1)

Brady Fuller, 25, is running for Boise City Council. He announced in May that he would run for Lauren McLean’s seat after she opted to run for mayor. Provided by Brady Fuller

Age: 25

Current office: None

Why he’s running: He wants to serve as a fresh voice and perspective for the council.

Most important issues to the city: Fuller values long-term viability, and he wants to get involved “and ensure our city is sustainable for the next 10, 20, 30 years.”

Most important issues in the campaign: He wants the city to focus on quality, affordable child care and handling its growth well. “We need to think forward so the government can continue to flourish,” Fuller said.

TECLE GEBREMICHAEL

Tecle Gebremicheal announced on May 23 that he would be running for Boise City Council. Image provided by Tecle Gebremicheal's campaign

Age: 28

Current office: Does not hold elected office; will graduate from Boise State University in a few semesters

Why he’s running: Gebremichael came to Boise with little more than a few pairs of shoes, but he is now a homeowner, a soccer coach and soon, a graduate of Boise State University. He wants to bring a new perspective to the council as a new American and a West Boisean.

Most important issues to the city: Transit is at the top of Gebremichael’s list of things that need the city’s attention. He also wants the community to remain welcome to refugees such as himself.

Most important issues in the campaign: He said he thinks the different experiences of the people around the city are important. Gebremichael wants to focus on meeting the needs of the larger community.

JIMMY HALLYBURTON

Has not granted the Statesman’s request for an interview.

DEBBIE LOMBARD-BLOOM

Age: 53

Current office: Does not hold elected office

Why she’s running: Boise is at a tipping point, according to Lombard-Bloom, and instead of complaining about it, she wants to do something.

Most important issues to the city: Lombard-Bloom wants to reign in the budget and make sure the police and fire departments are well-funded. She wants to help maintain Boise’s identity as a city, because to her, people move to the city for the same reasons long-time Boiseans also love living in it.

Most important issues in the campaign: She wants elected officials to better listen to citizens and not “just go on what you’ve already determined.” Boiseans should have a say in the kind of city they want Boise to be, in her opinion.

TROY RAY MINTON (running for Seat 1)

Age: 41

Current office: Does not hold elected office; ran for governor in 2018

Why he’s running: After his experience running for governor, he decided he still wants to run for office for a smaller area.

Most important issues to the city: Minton said the most important issue is affordable housing. As a formerly homeless person, he wants to work with the city to make sure other people don’t have to experience that.

Most important issues in the campaign: He wants to focus on housing “rather than the stadium.” He thinks the stadium focus is a bad use of money and would prefer for it to go toward housing issues the city faces.

BRITTNEY SCIGLIANO

Provided by Scigliano's campaign

Age: 37

Current office: Does not hold a city office; outgoing president of East End Neighborhood Association

Why she’s running: Scigliano said she’s been thinking about running for several months, and after encouragement from various leaders, she decided to join the race. She said that in her involvement with her neighborhood association, she has seen things she feels could have a better process. “I want to get citizens more involved and have more bottom-up conversations,” she told the Statesman in a phone interview.

Most important issues to the city: She listed affordable housing and transportation as big ones, but she said the greatest issue overall is managing “the umbrella issue” of growth. Scigliano said growth affects people in their day-to-day lives and that people should have the chance to give their input.

Most important issues in the campaign: Growth, transportation, affordable housing top the list, followed by the library and stadium issues. She also included “citizen engagement,” on the list. Scigliano said that city forums have had a large number of people in attendance, showing people want to be involved in their city government.

