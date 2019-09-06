Rebecca Arnold, ACHD president, joins crowded mayoral race on last day of filing

Yes, Ada County, traffic is getting more congested on your commute Growth in the Treasure Valley since the economic recession of a decade ago has put a strain on existing traffic arteries in Ada County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Growth in the Treasure Valley since the economic recession of a decade ago has put a strain on existing traffic arteries in Ada County.

Rebecca Arnold, president of the Ada County Highway District, told the Statesman exclusively Friday she is running to be the next mayor of Boise.

Arnold is the seventh candidate in a crowded mayoral race — and the second to announce on the last day to file for office after former mayor Brent Coles held a press conference at the Boise Depot announcing his attempted return to politics. Other candidates for office include current Boise Mayor David Bieter and City Council President Lauren McLean.

The District 2 commissioner as well as president of ACHD, Arnold was first elected to the commission in 2004. She was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016, making her the longest-serving commissioner on ACHD. She is an attorney and an accountant, and she lives on the Boise bench.

If elected, Arnold would be the first elected female mayor of Boise.Carolyn Terteling-Payne was appointed mayor in 2003 after Coles resigned from the job the same day the state attorney general filed two corruption charges against him, but she did not run for election the following year. Bieter won his bid for mayor in November of that year and has been mayor since 2004.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arnold’s past political experience also includes time as president of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts. She ran for lieutenant governor last year as a Republican but dropped out of the race about a week later. Arnold also ran to be a Fourth District judge in 2014.

The election is Nov. 5. If no mayoral candidate gets at least 50% of the vote, there would be a run-off vote in December.