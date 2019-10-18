Our 2019 voter guide on the Boise mayoral election: Hear from the candidates

There are seven candidates to be the mayor of Boise. If no candidate gets at least 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election between the top two vote-getting candidates within 30 days of the general election.

You can see who has donated money to candidates by clicking here. You can look at candidates for Boise City Council here. Learn more about this race and other local elections at IdahoStatesman.com/Election.

The Statesman sent surveys to each of the candidates, and their responses are copied below, unedited.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW