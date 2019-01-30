This Boise City Council member has decided not to seek re-election this year. Here’s why

A Boise city council member says he will not seek a second four-year term in the November election.
Scot Ludwig, a 59-year-old lawyer and developer, said Wednesday that his council work is so-time consuming that it has put stress on his full-time law practice. “I want to give somebody else the opportunity to have the honor I’ve had,” he told the Statesman in a phone interview.
Three other council members’ seats and the mayor’s job are also on the November city ballot. Mayor David Bieter and council members Elaine Clegg and Lauren McLean, the City Council president, all plan to seek re-election.
Ludwig, the council’s only Republican, praises all three of them. “I highly urge Boiseans to re-elect them,” he said. “They’ve been great leaders.” Bieter, he said in a separate statement, is “the finest mayor in the country.”
Bieter appointed Ludwig in early 2015 to finish the term of David Eberle, who resigned after moving to Garden City. Ludwig won election that November with 70 percent of the vote.
He receives $28,000 per year for council service and said he donates all of it to charity, primarily the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, which works to combat domestic violence and sexual assault. Ludwig lost a sister to domestic violence.
For the rest of 2019, Ludwig said he will support the city’s effort to build a new Downtown library and attract a new stadium to the West End.
He said he supports the idea of “a voluntary, advisory vote” on the stadium “to get all the information out there.” A new citizens’ group has called for a referendum on the stadium and the proposed new Downtown library.
Ludwig said he strongly supports a stadium, and Boise is at risk of losing it if too much more time passes. “Time kills deals,” he said.
However, he does not support a citizen referendum on the proposed library. The stadium would be a public-private partnership, while the $85 million library is fully within the jurisdiction of city government and is best left to the City Council to decide, he said.
Other priorities Ludwig said he has for 2019 include evaluating the possible purchase of Boise’s water system, now owned by Suez; evaluating cost-sharing arrangements with surrounding cities to make sure Boise isn’t paying more than its fair share; and obtaining a long-term lease for the Boise Art Museum.
