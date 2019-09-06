Brent Coles, Mayor who was sentenced for misusing public funds, is running for mayor again

Former Boise Mayor Brent Coles weighs in on the city’s 2020 budget Former Boise Mayor Brent Coles testifies before Boise City Council on the city's budget for the fiscal year 2020. Coles was mayor from 1993 to 2003. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Boise Mayor Brent Coles testifies before Boise City Council on the city's budget for the fiscal year 2020. Coles was mayor from 1993 to 2003.

Brent Coles, the former Boise mayor who resigned the office in 2003 after misusing public money, announced Friday he would be joining the mayoral race.

Coles is now one of six candidates in the race that includes current Boise Mayor David Bieter, who came into office after Coles when he promised a reboot of the city government, and City Council President Lauren McLean.

Speaking from the Boise Depot with his wife, Julie, by his side, Coles began his speech by talking about how he resigned in 2003 and the impact it had on himself, his family and the city of Boise. He apologized to his family, to his wife and to Boiseans. He then talked about what Boise was like when he first moved to the city before talking about how the current administration had been making what he felt were poor financial decisions, including spending $11 million to hire Moshe Safdie, a world-renowned architect, to design the now-delayed new main branch of the Boise library.

After speaking for about 10 minutes, he told those gathered that he was running for the office of mayor “so we can change the priorities and the policies just as we did back in the ‘80s.”

Coles was first elected to the Boise City Council in 1983. He was appointed mayor in 1993 when Dirk Kempthorne was elected to the Senate. He was re-elected in 1997 and 2001. He was at one point president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

On Feb. 14, 2003, he resigned the same day the attorney general filed charges against him. He served 28 days in the Ada County Jail in 2004 for misusing public money. In 2004, Fourth District Judge Thomas Neville granted Coles a “withheld judgment,” meaning that if he completed all terms of his probation, his record could be cleared and his rights would be restored.

That restoration means he can vote once again and possess weapons. It also means he does not have to list convictions on job applications.

Coles’ resignation cleared the way for Bieter, who was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2003 and who took office in 2004. Bieter emphasized the importance of ethics throughout his campaign, telling voters he would develop a new ethics code. He established the Boise Ethics Commission, which is the first of its kind in the state. The commission is made up of five community members — two appointees from the City Council, two appointees from the mayor and a city employee nominated from the Wages and Benefits team — who weigh in conflicts of interest and other perceived ethical violations.