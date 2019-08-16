Bieter delays new library, citing high cost, county clerk’s rejection of ballot measure

Take a look at the Salt Lake City library Moshe Safdie, who is set to design the Boise Library, also designed the City Library in Salt Lake. The Salt Lake City library has big windows, an open atrium and even shops. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moshe Safdie, who is set to design the Boise Library, also designed the City Library in Salt Lake. The Salt Lake City library has big windows, an open atrium and even shops.

Boise Mayor David Bieter said Friday that he has put city planning for the proposed new main library on hold and will no longer pursue a special election on it this November.

Bieter cited two reasons for pausing the library: Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane had informed the city that he would not put a special election that Bieter and the City Council sought on the November ballot, and new cost estimates have come in above the $85 million the city planned to spend.

Mike Journee, Bieter’s spokesman, told the Statesman that the new cost estimates came in at $104 million. In Boise’s “hot market” for real estate and construction, Journee said, it’s possible that cost would have risen even more during construction.

Bieter also canceled the planned public hearing on the library that was originally planned for Tuesday night, as well as a council briefing on the project earlier that day.

But Bieter said he still plans to pursue the library.

“I believe a new Main Library is vital to the future of our city, and I will remain dedicated to making sure we have one,” Bieter said in a news release.

The cancellation of the November election does not affect a separate measure on the November city ballot on the library that resulted from a petition drive mounted by a community group, Boise Working Together. That measure is a proposed city ordinance that, if passed, would require a citywide election on any library that would cost more than $25 million in city funds.

McGrane’s decision only affects a ballot measure proposed as part of an ordinance the City Council passed last month to try to fix what members saw as the problems with the Boise Working Together measure.

That ordinance, proposed by City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg, requires a public hearing by the council for any capital projects that cost $25 million or more in general fund money, to be followed by a council decision to put or not to put the project before voters in a nonbinding, advisory election.