What we know about Idaho’s 193,832 total coronavirus cases, 2,116 deaths (June 15)

We’ll track Idaho’s total cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, in this post — as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

You can still find our posts that tracked the first 40,907 confirmed cases in Idaho and first 501 deaths, our post that tracked cases 40,908 through 100,260 and deaths 502 through 1,169, our post that tracked cases 100,261 through 136,619 and deaths 1,170 through 1,808 and our file that details cases 136,620 through 193,743 and deaths 1,809 through 2,116.

This file tracks cases beginning June 15, 2021.

Idahoans tested: 788,856*

Idaho total cases: 193,832

Idaho positivity rate: 3.9% (May 30 - June 5)

Idaho COVID-19-related deaths: 2,116

Case fatality rate: 1.09%

* This number includes only people with results returned; each person is counted only once even if they had multiple tests.

Case stats: Through June 15, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 8,716 hospitalizations, 1,468 admissions to the ICU, 10,849 health care workers who have been infected and 113,440 estimated recoveries. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

Deaths stats: The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 801 deaths tied to long-term care facilities (updated Fridays). Here’s how Idaho’s deaths break down by age group, according to IDHW: 80+: 1,060; 70s: 613; 60s: 294; 50s: 94; 40s: 38; 30s: 11; 18-29: 6.

Vaccination stats: Idaho has administered 1,284,900 vaccine doses, with 632,218 Idahoans fully vaccinated. About 41.9% of Idahoans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data as of 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 (The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website updates statewide numbers around 5 p.m. Monday through Friday)

June 15: 89 new cases, 0 deaths

New confirmed and probable cases reported June 15 by county (source is Idaho Department of Health and Welfare):

Ada (25 new, 53,292 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 394 total), Blaine (1 new, 2,390 total), Boise (1 new, 373 total), Bonner (1 new, 3,347 total), Bonneville (2 new, 15,018 total), Boundary (1 new, 883 total), Canyon (21 new, 27,489 total), Caribou (2 new, 709 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,962 total), Elmore (3 new, 2,108 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,320 total), Idaho (3 new, 1,322 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,639 total), Kootenai (11 new, 18,897 total), Lewis (2 new, 435 total), Madison (1 new, 7,320 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,351 total), Nez Perce (4 new, 3,726 total), Payette (3 new, 2,608 total), Power (-2 new, 657 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,178 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 9,742 total), Valley (2 new, 854 total).