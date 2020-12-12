What we know about Idaho’s 101,033 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,173 deaths (Dec. 12)

We’ll track Idaho’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, in this post — as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

SCROLL BELOW THE GRAPHICS FOR DAILY, COUNTY-BY-COUNTY NUMBERS.

You can still find our posts that tracked the first 40,907 cases in Idaho and first 500 deaths, and our post that tracked cases 40,908 through 100,260 and deaths 502 through 1,169.

This file tracks cases beginning Dec. 12, 2020.

Idahoans tested: 504,213*

Idaho confirmed cases: 101,033

Idaho positivity rate: 20% (Nov. 29-Dec. 5)

Idaho probable cases: 19,666

Idaho COVID-19-related deaths: 1,173

Case fatality rate: 0.97%

* This number only includes people with results returned; each person is only counted once even if they had multiple tests.

Case stats: Through Dec. 12, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 4,746 hospitalizations, 875 admissions to the ICU, 5,874 health care workers who have been infected and 46,247 estimated recoveries. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives. About 19.8% of Idahoans tested have been positive.

Deaths stats: The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 458 deaths tied to long-term care facilities (updated Fridays). Here’s how Idaho’s deaths break down by age group, according to IDHW: 80+: 602; 70s: 315; 60s: 146; 50s: 42; 40s: 23; 30s: 6; 18-29: 2.

Data as of 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 (The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website updates statewide numbers around 5 p.m. each day; individual health districts can update their numbers at different intervals).

Dec. 12: 773 confirmed cases, 4 deaths

New confirmed cases reported on Dec. 12 by county (source is Health and Welfare unless otherwise specified):

Ada (371 new, 27,086 total), Bannock (44 new, 3,326 total), Benewah (1 new, 295 total), Bingham (32 new, 2,086 total), Blaine (4 new, 1,359 total), Boise (5 new, 151 total), Bonner (15 new, 1,193 total), Bonneville (3 new, 6,863 total), Boundary (2 new, 206 total), Butte (2 new, 118 total), Canyon (94 new, 15,950 total), Caribou (1 new, 270 total*), Cassia (24 new, 2,143 total), Elmore (14 new, 829 total), Franklin (8 new, 624 total*), Fremont (-1 new, 742 total), Gem (8 new, 966 total), Gooding (1 new, 795 total), Jefferson (-4 new, 1,416 total), Jerome (4 new, 1,693 total), Kootenai (80 new, 8,957 total), Latah (2 new, 1,848 total), Lemhi (-1 new, 381 total), Madison (11 new, 4,357 total), Minidoka (11 new, 1,671 total), Oneida (10 new, 156 total)*, Owyhee (1 new, 714 total), Payette (6 new, 1,540 total), Power (3 new, 399 total), Shoshone (4 new, 618 total), Teton (-3 new, 445 total), Twin Falls (19 new, 6,019 total) and Valley (2 new, 252 total).*indicates source was local health district

Note: Health and Welfare also reported 19,666 probable cases at the end of the day (138 new).

New Deaths: Ada (2 new, 285 total), Bannock (1 new, 45 total) and Owyhee (1 new, 18 total).