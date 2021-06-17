Friday is Juneteenth, a brand-new federal holiday. What’s open, closed in Boise area

People take photos as Opal Lee holds a pen and is seated where President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House. Biden called Lee “a daughter of Texas, grandmother of the movement to make Juneteenth a holiday,” and credited the 94-year-old’s organizing efforts, CQ-Roll Call reported. AP

President Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill establishing Juneteenth, June 19, as a federal holiday. Most federal government offices will be closed Friday as workers receive a surprise, short-notice day off. Most Idaho state offices will close too.

But many Idaho city and state offices will remain open.

Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation Friday recognizing Juneteenth as a new legal public holiday observed by Idaho Code. State executive branch entities will observe the holiday on Friday, a news release from the governor’s office said.

Courts, cities and state entities normally do not conduct business on federal holidays. When the holiday falls on a weekend, they observe the holiday the day before. But for this Friday, Boise, Meridian and the Idaho Supreme Court said there was not enough notice given to allow them to close.

Idaho courts will do business as usual.

“Because of the short notice, Idaho’s courts have already prepared dockets, people have been scheduled and summoned to courthouses, and there has been insufficient time to prepare for a non-judicial day,” an order from the Idaho Supreme Court said. .

The city of Boise, Meridian and Nampa announced in separate news releases the cities will recognize the new holiday, but their facilities will remain open this Juneteenth.

“It is important that we recognize Juneteenth and its significance to the African-American community and on the lives of all Americans” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. “As a city we look forward to honoring and incorporating this holiday into the city’s future operations.”

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to inform enslaved African-Americans that they were free and the Civil War was over. His announcement came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“By formally recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, we are able to reflect on our nation’s past and continue the work toward equality and racial justice,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

Have information on governments, businesses or other institutions open or closed this Friday, June 18? Please email newsroom@idahostatesman.com to let us know.