What we know about Idaho’s 49,377 confirmed coronavirus cases, 552 deaths (Oct. 21)

We’ll track Idaho’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, in this post — as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

SCROLL BELOW THE GRAPHICS FOR DAILY, COUNTY-BY-COUNTY NUMBERS.

You can still find our posts that tracked the first 40,907 cases in Idaho and first 500 deaths. This file tracks cases beginning Oct. 7, 2020.

Idahoans tested: 360,185*

Idaho confirmed cases: 49,377

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Idaho positivity rate: 11.4% (Oct. 4-10)

Idaho probable cases: 6,422

Idaho COVID-19-related deaths: 552

Case fatality rate: 0.99%

* This number only includes people with results returned; each person is only counted once even if they had multiple tests.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Case stats: Through Oct. 21, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 2,327 hospitalizations, 514 admissions to the ICU, 3,525 health care workers who have been infected and 26,916 estimated recoveries. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives. About 13.7% of Idahoans tested have been positive.

Deaths stats: The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 290 deaths tied to long-term care facilities (updated Fridays). Here’s how Idaho’s deaths break down by age group, according to IDHW: 80+: 296; 70s: 142; 60s: 74; 50s: 19; 40s: 12; 30s: 2; 20s: 1.

Data as of 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 (The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website updates statewide numbers around 5 p.m. each day; individual health districts can update their numbers at different intervals).

Oct. 21: 622 confirmed cases, 11 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 21 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 63 (13,793 total)*

Bannock: 20 (1,548 total)

Bear Lake: 1 (62 total)

Bingham: 13 (1,192 total)

Blaine: 9 (801 total)

Bonner: 7 (406 total)*

Bonneville: 35 (3,271 total)*

Boundary: 2 (62 total)*

Butte: 1 (75 total)

Canyon: 92 (8,800 total)

Caribou: 8 (184 total)

Cassia: 15 (1,112 total)

Clearwater: 1 (110 total)

Elmore: 13 (353 total)

Franklin: 7 (268 total)

Fremont: 12 (351 total)*

Gem: 4 (347 total)

Gooding: 13 (398 total)

Idaho: 12 (302 total)

Jefferson: 2 (726 total)*

Jerome: 19 (880 total)

Kootenai: 70 (3,446 total)*

Latah: 14 (821 total)

Lemhi: 2 (168 total)*

Lewis: 1 (70 total)

Lincoln: 4 (188 total)

Madison: 43 (1,930 total)*

Minidoka: 7 (1,010 total)

Nez Perce: 9 (635 total)

Oneida: 2 (38 total)

Owyhee: 6 (343 total)

Payette: 8 (948 total)

Power: 2 (298 total)

Shoshone: 4 (237 total)*

Teton: 1 (244 total)*

Twin Falls: 97 (3,132 total)

Valley: 2 (102 total)

Washington: 1 (393 total)

* indicates source is Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 6,422 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (283 new).

New deaths: Ada (2 new, 159 total), Bingham (1 new, 17 total), Canyon (1 new, 108 total), Gem (1 new, 5 total), Idaho (first death), Kootenai (2 new, 46 total), Lewis (1 new, 3 total), Teton (1 new, 2 total), Washington (1 new, 8 total). Eastern Idaho Public Health says the Teton County death was a male in his 70s.

Oct. 20: 821 confirmed cases, 6 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 20 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 151 (13,730 total)

Canyon: 89 (8,708 total)

Latah: 7 (807 total)

Nez Perce: 44 (626 total)

Idaho: 11 (290 total)

Clearwater: 2 (109 total)

Bannock: 27 (1,528 total)

Bear Lake: 3 (61 total)

Bingham: 18 (1,179 total)

Butte: 4 (74 total)

Caribou: 5 (176 total)

Franklin: 8 (261 total)

Power: 1 (296 total)

Elmore: 1 (340 total)

Valley: 1 (100 total)

Gem: 4 (343 total)

Owyhee: 4 (337 total)

Payette: 7 (940 total)

Washington: 1 (392 total)

Kootenai: 104 (3,376 total)*

Benewah: 2 (164 total)*

Bonner: 2 (399 total)*

Boundary: 2 (60 total)*

Bonneville: 71 (3,236 total)

Fremont: 9 (339 total)

Jefferson: 15 (724 total)

Lemhi: 7 (166 total)

Madison: 61 (1,887 total)

Teton: 9 (243 total)

Twin Falls: 65 (3,035 total)

Cassia: 19 (1,097)

Minidoka: 18 (1,003 total)

Jerome: 10 (861 total)

Blaine: 19 (792 total)

Gooding: 16 (385 total)

Lincoln: 3 (114 total)

Camas 1 (33 total)

* indicates source is Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 6,139 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (119 new).

New deaths: Shoshone (1 new, 20 total), Gooding (1 new, 3 total), Canyon (1 new, 107 total), Bonneville (3 new, 25 total). Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed the Bonneville County deaths include a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.

Oct. 19: 651 confirmed cases, 3 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 19 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 71 (13,579 total)

Bannock: 44 (1,501 total)

Bear Lake: -1 (58 total)

Benewah: 1 (162 total)*

Bingham: 27 (1,161 total)

Blaine: 4 (773 total)

Bonner: 5 (397 total)*

Bonneville: 54 (3,165 total)

Boundary: 1 (58 total)*

Butte: 2 (70 total)

Camas: 1 (32 total)

Canyon: 59 (8,619 total)

Caribou: 8 (171 total)

Cassia: 23 (1,078 total)

Clearwater: 3 (107 total)

Elmore: 4 (339 total)

Franklin: 7 (253 total)

Fremont: 5 (330 total)

Gem: 4 (339 total)

Gooding: 11 (369 total)

Idaho: 4 (279 total)

Jefferson: 10 (709 total)

Jerome: 13 (851 total)

Kootenai: 30 (3,272 total)*

Latah: 18 (800 total)

Lemhi: 14 (159 total)

Lewis: 7 (69 total)

Lincoln: 4 (111 total)

Madison: 98 (1,826 total)

Minidoka: 19 (985 total)

Nez Perce: 9 (582 total)

Oneida: 1 (36 total)

Owyhee: 1 (333 total)

Payette: 5 (933 total)

Power: 5 (295 total)

Shoshone: 6 (233 total)

Teton: 4 (234 total)

Twin Falls: 63 (2,970 total)

Washington: 7 (391 total)

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 6,020 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (103 new).

New Deaths: Bannock (2 new, 11 total), Bingham (1 new, 16 total). Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bannock County deaths were a female in her 80s and a male in his 70s, and the Bingham County death was a female in her 60s.

Oct. 18: 406 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 18 by county (source is Health and Welfare unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 87 (13,508 total)

Bear Lake: 1 (59 total)

Blaine: 1 (769 total)

Bonner: 4 (392 total)

Bonneville: 92 (3,111 total)*

Canyon: 25 (8,560 total)

Cassia: 37 (1,055 total)

Elmore: 3 (335 total)

Fremont: 1 (325 total)*

Gem: 1 (335 total)

Gooding: 2 (358 total)

Jefferson: 11 (699 total)*

Jerome: 7 (838 total)

Kootenai: 19 (3,242 total)

Madison: 65 (1,728 total)*

Minidoka: 21 (966 total)

Owyhee: 1 (332 total)

Payette: 1 (928 total)

Power: -3 (290 total)

Shoshone: 1 (227 total)

Twin Falls: 29 (2,907 total)

*indicates source is local health district

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,917 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (89 new).

Oct. 17: 483 confirmed cases, 3 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 17 by county (source is Health and Welfare unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 65 (13,421 total)

Bannock: 9 (1,457 total)*

Bingham: 2 (1,134 total)*

Blaine: 6 (768 total)

Boise: 1 (60 total)

Bonner: 2 (388 total)

Bonneville: 41 (3,019 total)*

Boundary: 1 (57 total)

Canyon: 38 (8,535 total)

Caribou: -1 (163 total)*

Cassia: 47 (1,018 total)

Clearwater: 1 (104 total)

Custer: 1 (83 total)

Elmore: 6 (332 total)

Franklin: 8 (246 total)*

Fremont: 9 (324 total)

Gem: 2 (334 total)

Gooding: 3 (356 total)

Idaho: -2 (275 total)

Jefferson: 14 (688 total)*

Jerome: 8 (831 total)

Kootenai: 65 (3,223 total)

Latah: 1 (782 total)

Lemhi: 5 (145 total)

Lewis: 2 (62 total)

Lincoln: 1 (107 total)

Madison: 60 (1,663 total)*

Minidoka: 34 (945 total)

Nez Perce: 5 (573 total)

Payette: 12 (927 total)

Power: 1 (293 total)*

Twin Falls: 36 (2,878 total)

*indicates source is local health district

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,828 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (210 new).

New Deaths: Ada (1 new, 157 total), Bingham (1 new, 15 total), Power (1 new, 2 total). Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bingham County death was a male in his 70s, and the Power County death was a female in her 60s.

Oct. 16: 657 confirmed cases, 8 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 16 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 51 (13,356 total)*

Adams: 1 (30 total)

Bannock: 27 (1,448 total)

Bear Lake: 2 new (58 total)

Benewah: 2 (161 total)*

Bingham: 15 (1,132 total)

Blaine: 12 (762 total)

Bonner: 9 (386 total)*

Bonneville: 62 (2,978 total)

Boundary: 1 (56 total)*

Butte: 4 (68 total)

Canyon: 70 (8,497 total)

Caribou: 3 (164 total)

Cassia: 23 (971 total)

Clearwater: 6 (103 total)

Custer: 2 (82 total)*

Franklin: 6 new (238 total)

Fremont: 15 (315 total)

Gem: 4 (332 total)

Gooding: 8 (353 total)

Idaho: 18 (277 total)

Jefferson: 12 (674 total)

Jerome: 8 (823 total)

Kootenai: 43 (3,158 total)*

Latah: 29 (781 total)

Lemhi: 6 (140 total)

Lewis: 3 (60 total)

Lincoln: 4 (106 total)

Madison: 79 (1,603 total)

Minidoka: 30 (911 total)

Nez Perce: 24 (568 total)

Owyhee: 1 (331 total)

Payette: 12 (915 total)

Power: 1 (292 total)

Shoshone: 2 (226 total)*

Teton: 3 (230 total)

Twin Falls: 57 (2,842 total)

Washington: 2 (384 total)

*indicates source is Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,618 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (231 new).

New Deaths: Bannock (1 new, 9 total), Bingham (1 new, 14 total) Canyon (2 new, 106 total), Caribou (2 new, 4 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 42 total), Kootenai (1 new, 46 total).





Oct. 15: 652 confirmed cases, 1 death

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 15 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 108 (13,305 total)

Adams: 1 (29 total)

Bannock: 36 (1,421 total)

Bingham: 12 (1,117 total)

Blaine: 12 (750 total)

Bonner: 5 (377 total)*

Bonneville: 57 (2,916 total)

Boundary: 2 (55 total)*

Canyon: 72 (8,427 total)

Caribou: 4 (161 total)

Cassia: 23 (948 total)

Custer: 5 (80 total)*

Elmore: 5 (326 total)

Franklin: 2 (232 total)

Fremont: 7 (300 total)*

Gem: 6 (328 total)

Gooding: 17 (345 total)

Idaho: 4 (259 total)

Jefferson: 9 (662 total)

Jerome: 22 (815 total)

Kootenai: 33 (3,115 total)*

Latah: 7 (752 total)

Lemhi: 7 (134 total)*

Lewis: 4 (57 total)

Lincoln: 3 (102 total)

Madison: 21 (1,524 total)*

Minidoka: 34 (881 total)

Nez Perce: 23 (544 total)

Payette: 7 (903 total)

Power: 5 (291 total)

Owyhee: 3 (330 total)

Shoshone: 4 (224 total)*

Teton: 2 (227 total)

Twin Falls: 86 (2,725 total)

Washington: 4 (382 total)

*indicates source is Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,387 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (146 new).

New Deaths: Bingham (1 new, 13 total). Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bingham County death was a male in his 60s.

Oct. 14: 474 confirmed cases, 6 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 14 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 85 (13,197 total)*

Adams: 1 (28 total)

Bannock: 5 (1,385 total)

Bear Lake: 1 (56 total)

Bingham: 3 (1,105 total)

Blaine: 2 (738 total)

Bonner: 6 (372 total)*

Bonneville: 22 (2,859 total)

Boundary: 2 (53 total)*

Butte: 1 (64 total)

Canyon: 52 (8,355 total)

Caribou: 6 (157 total)

Cassia: 22 (925 total)

Clearwater: 2 (97 total)

Custer: 5 (75 total)*

Elmore: 1 (321 total)*

Franklin: 7 (230 total)

Fremont: 16 (293 total)

Gem: 6 (322 total)

Gooding: 3 (328 total)

Idaho: 6 (255 total)

Jefferson: 11 (653 total)

Jerome: 7 (793 total)

Kootenai: 40 (3,082 total)*

Latah: 18 (745 total)

Lemhi: 9 (127 total)

Lewis: 2 (53 total)

Lincoln: 3 (99 total)

Madison: 58 (1,503 total)*

Mindoka: 12 (847 total)

Nez Perce: 7 (521 total)

Oneida: 1 (35 total)

Owyhee: 1 (327 total)

Payette: 10 (896 total)

Power: 1 (286 total)

Shoshone: 2 (220 total)*

Teton: 9 (225 total)

Twin Falls: 24 (2,699 total)

Valley: 2 (99 total)*

Washington: 3 (378 total)

*indicates source is Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,241 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (154 new).

New Deaths: Bonner (2 new, 2 total), Bonneville (1 new, 22 total), Kootenai (1 new, 45 total), Payette (1 new, 10 total), Shoshone (1 new, 19 total). Panhandle Health District reported that the Bonner County deaths were a male and a female who were both in their 80s.

Oct. 13: 714 confirmed cases, 3 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 13 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 52 (13,112)*

Canyon: 42 (8,303 total)

Latah: 43 (727 total)

Nez Perce: 25 (514 total)

Idaho: 16 (249 total)

Clearwater: 11 (95 total)

Lewis: 2 (51 total)

Bannock: 68 (1,380 total)

Bingham: 52 (1,102 total)

Bear Lake: 2 (55 total)

Butte: 2 (63 total)

Caribou: 15 (151 total)

Franklin: 18 (223 total)

Oneida: 4 (34 total)

Power: 7 (285 total)

Gem: 2 (316 total)

Owyhee: 2 (326 total)

Payette: 13 (886 total)

Washington: 4 (375 total)

Boise: 1 (59 total)*

Elmore: 4 (320 total)*

Kootenai: 60 (3,042 total)*

Bonner: 5 (366 total)*

Bonneville: 50 (2,837 total)

Fremont: 8 (277 total)

Jefferson: 15 (642 total)

Lemhi: 4 (118 total)

Madison 80 (1,445 total)

Teton: 6 (216 total)

Twin Falls: 44 (2,675 total)

Minidoka: 10 (835 total)

Lincoln: 6 (96 total)

Jerome: 3 (786 total)

Gooding: 6 (325 total)

Cassia: 26 (903 total)

Blaine: 6 (736 total)

*indicates source is Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,087 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (84 new).

New Deaths: Ada (1 new, 156 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 41 total), Bingham (1 new, 12 total). Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported that the Bingham County death was a woman in her 60s.

Oct. 12: 413 confirmed cases, 3 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 12 by county (source is Health and Welfare unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 111 new (13,060 total)

Canyon: 68 (8,261 total)

Elmore: 1 (316 total)

Valley: 1 (97 total)

Latah: 4 (684 total)

Owyhee: 4 (324 total)

Payette: 8 (873 total)

Washington: 6 (371 total)

Twin Falls: 44 (2,631 total)

Blaine: 9 (730 total)

Minidoka: 11 (825 total)

Lincoln: 2 (90 total)

Jerome: 10 (783 total)

Gooding: 5 (319 total)

Cassia: 16 (877 total)

Bonneville: 46 (2,787 total)*

Fremont: 2 (269 total)*

Jefferson: 10 (627 total)*

Lemhi: 5 (114 total)*

Madison: 50 (1,365 total)*

*indicates source is local health district

Note: The Panhandle Health District and Southeastern Public Health District did not update their case numbers due to the federal holiday. That affected 13 counties.

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 5,003 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (50 new).

New deaths: Ada (2 new, 155 total), Canyon (1 new, 104 total)

Oct. 11: 405 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 11 by county (source is Health and Welfare unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 111 (12,949 total)

Blaine: 12 (721 total)

Bonner: 1 (361 total)

Bonneville: 61 (2,741 total)*

Canyon: 1 (8,193)

Cassia: 5 (861 total)

Custer: 2 (70 total)*

Elmore: 1 (315 total)

Fremont: 7 (267 total)*

Gooding: 1 (314 total)

Jefferson: 19 (617 total)*

Jerome: 5 (773 total)

Kootenai: 25 (2,982 total)

Latah: 2 (680 total)

Lemhi: 3 (109 total)*

Madison: 115 (1,315 total)*

Minidoka: 5 (814 total)

Teton: 4 (210 total)*

Twin Falls: 25 (2,587 total)

*indicates number from local health district

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 4,953 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (22 new).

Oct. 10: 493 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 10 by county (source is Health and Welfare unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 98 (12,838 total)

Bannock: 34 (1,312 total)*

Bear Lake: 1 (53 total)*

Benewah: -1 (159 total)

Bingham: 15 (1,050 total)*

Blaine: 14 (709 total)

Bonner: 2 (360 total)

Bonneville: 34 (2,680 total)*

Canyon: 39 (8,192 total)

Caribou: 4 (136 total)*

Cassia: 18 (856 total)

Clearwater: -1 (84 total)

Elmore: 3 (314 total)

Franklin: 15 (205 total)*

Fremont: 4 (260 total)

Gem: 5 (314 total)

Gooding: 4 (313 total)

Idaho: 1 (233 total)

Jefferson: 13 (598 total)*

Jerome: 4 (768 total)

Kootenai: 9 (2,957 total)

Latah: 3 (678 total)

Lemhi: 1 (106 total)*

Lincoln: 4 (88 total)

Madison: 108 (1,200 total)*

Minidoka: 16 (809 total)

Nez Perce: 2 (489 total)

Oneida: 2 (30 total)*

Payette: 3 (865 total)

Teton: 4 (206 total)*

Twin Falls: 34 (2,562 total)

Valley: 1 (96 total)

*indicates number from local health district

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 4,931 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (103 new).

New deaths: Bingham (1 new, 11 total), Washington (1 new, 7 total). Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bingham County death was a male in his 80s. The Washington County death was a male in his 40s, according to updated demographics from Health and Welfare.

Oct. 9: 635 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 9 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 88 (12,740 total)

Bannock: 48 (1,278 total)

Bear Lake: 1 (52 total)

Bingham: 19 (1,035 total)

Blaine: 8 (695 total)

Bonner: 3 (358 total)*

Bonneville: 84 (2,646 total)

Boundary: 2 (51 total)*

Butte: 4 (61 total)

Canyon: 68 (8,153 total)

Caribou: 11 (132 total)

Cassia: 29 (838 total)

Clearwater: 7 (85 total)

Elmore: 7 (311 total)

Franklin: 10 (190 total)

Fremont: 3 (256 total)

Gem: 3 (309 total)

Gooding: 10 (309 total)

Idaho: 4 (232 total)

Jefferson: 12 (585 total)

Jerome: 11 (764 total)

Kootenai: 23 (2,948 total)*

Lewis: -1 (49 total)

Lincoln: 4 (84 total)

Madison: 54 (1,092 total)

Minidoka: 22 (793 total)

Nez Perce: 6 (487 total)

Latah: 20 (675 total)

Payette: 11 (862 total)

Power: 11 (278 total)

Shoshone: -1 (218 total)*

Teton: 5 (202 total)

Twin Falls: 45 (2,528 total)

Washington: 4 (365 total)

*indicates number from Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 4,828 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (142 new).

New deaths: Bonneville (1 new, 21 total), Gooding (1 new, 2 total). Eastern Idaho Public Health says the Bonneville County death is a male in his 70s.

Oct. 8: 514 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 8 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 94 (12,652 total)

Bannock: 27 (1,230 total)

Benewah: 1 (160 total)*

Bingham: 4 (1,016 total)

Blaine: 6 (687 total)

Bonner: 4 (355 total)*

Bonneville: 32 (2,562 total)*

Butte: 5 (57 total)

Canyon: 55 (8,085 total)

Caribou: 3 (121 total)

Cassia: 23 (809 total)

Clearwater: 4 (78 total)

Custer: 1 (68 total)*

Franklin: 4 (180 total)

Fremont: 4 (249 total)*

Gooding: 3 (299 total)

Idaho: 4 (228 total)

Jefferson: 13 (573 total)*

Jerome: 10 (753 total)

Kootenai: 33 (2,925 total)*

Latah: 2 (655 total)

Lemhi: 6 (105 total)

Lewis: 7 (50 total)

Madison: 24 (1,038 total)*

Minidoka: 27 (771 total)

Nez Perce: 10 (481 total)

Payette: 4 (851 total)

Power: 2 (267 total)

Shoshone: 3 (219 total)

Teton: 4 (197 total)

Twin Falls: 94 (2,483 total)

Washington: 1 (361 total)

*indicates number from Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 4,686 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (153 new).

New deaths: Bonneville (1 new, 20 total), Cassia (1 new, 8 total). Eastern Idaho Public Health says the Bonneville County death is a male in his 70s.

Oct. 7: 530 confirmed cases, 9 deaths

New reported confirmed cases on Oct. 7 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada: 84 (12,558 total)

Bannock: 14 (1,203 total)

Benewah: 7 (159 total)

Bingham: 15 (1,012 total)

Blaine: 8 (681 total)

Boise: -1 (58 total)*

Bonner: 12 (351 total)

Bonneville: 28 (2,530 total)

Butte: 4 (52 total)

Canyon: 80 (8,030 total)

Caribou: 1 (118 total)

Cassia: 9 (786 total)

Clearwater: -2 (74 total)

Custer: 3 (67 total)*

Elmore: 5 (304 total)*

Fremont: 5 (249 total)

Gooding: 7 (296 total)

Idaho: 4 (220 total)

Jefferson: 9 (560 total)

Jerome: 15 (743 total)

Kootenai: 51 (2,892 total)

Latah: 27 (653 total)

Lemhi: 3 (99 total)

Lewis: 3 (43 total)

Lincoln: 2 (80 total)

Madison: 20 (1,014 total)

Minidoka: 16 (744 total)

Nez Perce: 16 (471 total)

Oneida: 1 (28 total)

Owyhee: 6 (320 total)

Payette: 9 (847 total)

Power: 1 (265 total)

Shoshone: 1 (216 total)

Teton: 4 (193 total)

Twin Falls: 63 (2,389 total)

*indicates number from Health and Welfare

Note: Health and Welfare was reporting 4,533 probable cases of the coronavirus at the end of the day (136 new).

New deaths: Kootenai (5 new, 44 total), Bannock (2 new, 8 total), Bonneville (1 new, 19 total), Lewis (1 new, 2 total). The Bannock County deaths were a female in her 40s and a female in her 90s, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The death in Bonneville County was a male in his 70s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.