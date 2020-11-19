Coronavirus: COVID-19 antibody tests available at Fred Meyer pharmacies around Idaho

Fred Meyer pharmacies across the Northwest, including the Boise area, will have coronavirus rapid antibody testing available starting Thursday, according to the company.

The antibody tests, which are done using a finger-prick blood sample, will be available at all 133 of the chain’s pharmacies, including locations in Idaho and the Treasure Valley, according to company spokesperson Jeffrey Temple.

Tests are available for $25 and will typically provide antibody test results in about 15 minutes. People who think they may have previously caught the coronavirus and are not currently showing symptoms are eligible to receive the test.

Antibody tests are done by licensed health professionals at Fred Meyer pharmacies.

To schedule an appointment for the antibody test, go to www.fredmeyer.com/health/pharmacy/covid-care.

Idaho reports over 1,500 coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

Idaho health districts reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday as well as 1,534 new cases — 1,299 confirmed and 235 probable cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus deaths were reported in six counties around Idaho, including four deaths in Jefferson County and three in Kootenai. Death totals for the counties are now up to 10 and 66, respectively. Single deaths were reported in Idaho, Lemhi, Power and Washington counties.

Eastern Idaho Public Health officials reported the Jefferson County deaths consisted of two men in their 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 50s. The death in Lemhi County was a man in his 60s.

Idaho’s coronavirus death total is now up to 814 as of Wednesday, with a fatality rate of around 0.94%.

The Wednesday overall case count is the fourth-largest in a single day, and the confirmed case total is the second-most reported. The state’s seven-day rolling average for cases is now at 1,350 cases per day, an increase of 63.8% since Nov. 1 when the average was 824.1.

All but four of Idaho’s counties reported new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including four counties with cases in the triple-digits. Ada County added 263 confirmed cases to bring its total to 19,384. Canyon reported 179 confirmed cases, as its total is now 11,865. Bonneville added 130 cases and Twin Falls added 114, as the counties’ totals grew to 5,033 and 5,134, respectively.

Counties reporting double-digit case loads include Bannock (42 new), Bingham (32), Blaine (35), Cassia (21), Elmore (22), Franklin (10), Gem (22), Gooding (14), Idaho (10), Jefferson (25), Jerome (22), Kootenai (82), Latah (39), Madison (44), Minidoka (15), Nez Perce (62), Owyhee (20), Payette (28) and Washington (11).

The Gem State has 74,141 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, along with 12,595 probable cases. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates that 36,339 of those cases have recovered.

The department also says that 440,355 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Idaho, with about 16.8% of those tested being positive.

All counties except Adams have reports of community spread.

All of Idaho’s 44 counties have confirmed cases of the coronavirus: Ada 19,384, Adams 74, Bannock 2,351, Bear Lake 134, Benewah 223, Bingham 1,616, Blaine 1,080, Boise 91, Bonner 702, Bonneville 5,033, Boundary 135, Butte 101, Camas 39, Canyon 11,865, Caribou 256, Cassia 1,768, Clark 39, Clearwater 301, Custer 114, Elmore 560, Franklin 438, Fremont 585, Gem 563, Gooding 636, Idaho 540, Jefferson 1,067, Jerome 1,428, Kootenai 5,698, Latah 1,417, Lemhi 358, Lewis 145, Lincoln 267, Madison 3,160, Minidoka 1,437, Nez Perce 1,774, Oneida 95, Owyhee 481, Payette 1,207, Power 349, Shoshone 417, Teton 374, Twin Falls 5,134, Valley 167, Washington 538.