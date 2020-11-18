Idaho’s new COVID-19 cases surpass 1,100 for the 14th time in the past 16 days

Idaho’s new daily cases of COVID-19 stayed above 1,100 for the 14th time in the past 16 days.

On Wednesday, the state’s seven public health districts reported a combined 1,299 new confirmed cases — the second-most in a single day — and 235 new probable cases. Wednesday’s total of 1,534 cases is the fourth-largest total in a single day.

The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases stands at 1,350 — an increase of 63.8% since Nov. 1, when the average was 824.1 cases per day.

There were 11 new coronavirus-related deaths announced Thursday across six counties, including multiple deaths in Jefferson (4 new, 10 total) and Kootenai (3 new, 66 total) counties. One new death was reported in Idaho (5 total), Lemhi (7 total), Power (4 total) and Washington (10 total) counties.

According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, the latest Jefferson County deaths were two males in their 80s, one male in his 70s and one male in his 50s. The Lemhi County death was a male in his 60s, EIPH said.

Idaho has lost 814 residents to the virus with a case fatality rate of about 0.94%.

Forty of Idaho’s 44 counties added new confirmed cases Wednesday, with four counties reporting 100 or more new cases. Ada County added 263 confirmed cases to increase its state-leading total to 19,384. Canyon County’s caseload increased by 179 cases (11,865), while Bonneville County added 130 cases (5,033 total) and Twin Falls County grew by 114 cases (5,134 total).

The other counties reporting new confirmed cases were Adams (2 new, 74 total), Bannock (42 new, 2,351 total), Bear Lake (6 new, 134 total), Bingham (32 new, 1,616 total), Blaine (35 new, 1,080 total), Boise (3 new, 91 total), Bonner (5 new, 702 total), Boundary (4 new, 135 total), Butte (3 new, 101 total), Caribou (1 new, 256 total), Cassia (21 new, 1,768 total), Clearwater (9 new, 301 total), Custer (3 new, 114 total), Elmore (22 new, 560 total), Franklin (10 new, 438 total), Fremont (3 new, 585 total), Gem (22 new, 563 total), Gooding (14 new, 636 total), Idaho (10 new, 540 total), Jefferson (25 new, 1,067 total), Jerome (22 new, 1,428 total), Kootenai (82 new, 5,698 total), Latah (39 new, 1,417 total), Lewis (2 new, 145 total), Lincoln (4 new, 267 total), Madison (44 new, 3,160 total), Minidoka (15 new, 1,437 total), Nez Perce (62 new, 1,774 total), Oneida (2 new, 95 total), Owyhee (20 new, 481 total), Payette (28 new, 1,207 total), Power (1 new, 349 total), Shoshone (6 new, 417 total), Teton (2 new, 374 total), Valley (1 new, 167 total) and Washington (11 new, 538 total).

Idaho has seen 74,141 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, plus 12,595 probable cases. Health and Welfare estimates that 36,339 of those cases have recovered.

Daily details

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,312 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 635 admissions to the ICU and 4,636 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 17, the health system was reporting 127 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 532 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 16, the health system was reporting 72 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 297 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 25.2%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for Nov. 3-16: Adams Elementary (3), Amity Elementary (4), Boise High (24), Borah High (16) Capital High (8), Collister Elementary (1), Cynthia Mann Elementary (1), District Services Center (9), East Junior High (5), Fairmont Junior High (4), Frank Church High (5), Grace Jordan Elementary (4), Hawthorne Elementary (4), Highlands Elementary (3), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (4), Horizon Elementary (4), Jefferson Elementary (2), Liberty Elementary (4), Longfellow Elementary (2), Lowell Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (11), Owyhee Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (9), Riverside Elementary (5), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), South Junior High (4), Taft Elementary (1), Timberline High (17), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1) West Junior High (4), White Pine Elementary (3), Whitney Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (14).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Nov. 1 through Nov. 14: Centennial High (7), Central Academy (2), Eagle Academy (4) Eagle High (30) Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (14), Mountain View High (29), Renaissance High (4), Rocky Mountain High (17), Crossroads Middle (1), Eagle Middle (4), Heritage Middle (3), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (9), Victory Middle (3), Barbara Morgan STEM (2), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (2), Christine Donnell (3), Desert Sage Elementary (6), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Elementary School of the Arts (3), Frontier Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (6), Hunter Elementary (4), Joplin Elementary (1), Lake Hazel Elementary (3), Mary McPherson (1), McMillan Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (3), Pepper Ridge (1), Peregrine Elementary (2), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (2), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Star Elementary (2), Ustick Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Wednesday, Health and Welfare reported that 440,355 people had been tested statewide. About 16.8% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 19,384, Adams 74, Bannock 2,351, Bear Lake 134, Benewah 223, Bingham 1,616, Blaine 1,080, Boise 91, Bonner 702, Bonneville 5,033, Boundary 135, Butte 101, Camas 39, Canyon 11,865, Caribou 256, Cassia 1,768, Clark 39, Clearwater 301, Custer 114, Elmore 560, Franklin 438, Fremont 585, Gem 563, Gooding 636, Idaho 540, Jefferson 1,067, Jerome 1,428, Kootenai 5,698, Latah 1,417, Lemhi 358, Lewis 145, Lincoln 267, Madison 3,160, Minidoka 1,437, Nez Perce 1,774, Oneida 95, Owyhee 481, Payette 1,207, Power 349, Shoshone 417, Teton 374, Twin Falls 5,134, Valley 167, Washington 538.