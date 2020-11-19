Boise mayor issues health order. Violators may face arrests, business-license suspensions

After nearly eight months, Boise will start enforcing its own health orders.

Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a news release Thursday that the city is issuing a health order that will “create consequences for individuals and businesses who knowingly violate orders,” including issuing citations or even arresting people who do not comply with a business’s protocols but refuse to leave.

Boiseans will be able to file complaints against businesses where staff or customers won’t follow health orders. Businesses that pose “a clear and immediate threat” will have their city licenses suspended for at least 10 days on the first violation.

That’s a change in Boise, where officials have repeatedly declined to enforce orders on mask wearing and social distancing, instead opting to educate violators.

As of last week, the city had not issued any citations for failing to wear masks, a requirement McLean put in place in June, or for failing to social distance, a requirement she created in March. Last month two people were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after refusing to wear a mask at a Central District Health meeting.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city’s order will also require face coverings, limit public board and commission meetings and restrict access to the Boise Airport. It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.

The city will also close several buildings until at least Jan. 15, including:

Boise City Hall

City Hall West

All city libraries

Boise Depot

James Castle House

Boise WaterShed

Foothills Learning Center

Boise Urban Garden School

Fort Boise Community Center

Idaho IceWorld, the Boise Senior Center and Boise city pools will all be closed through next summer. Curbside lunch service will still be available at the Senior Center.

The changes match some of the decisions made in the early days of the pandemic, when McLean ordered city facilities closed. Health executives convened in a panel format Tuesday to tell the mayor that unless changes are made, the medical system is on the brink of disaster.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Hospitals are reaching their capacity and health care workers are burning out, they told her. Dr. Steve Nemerson, the chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus, said that predictive modeling showed that “unless the community radically changes its compliance with masking, social distancing and crowd size limitations within the next four or five weeks,” predictive models show that hospitals can expect to see double the COVID-19 patients by Christmas “and a tripling thereof” by mid-January.

McLean has said she wants to avoid another full shutdown that would also close businesses and instead wants to focus on more targeted areas of potential spread.

“We recognize that if you have compliance with masking and distancing, you can use a laser to point at the problem,” she told reporters last week. “You can have just as much effect, if not more, than a full-on shutdown, and that would be our preference.”

Previous orders have considered violations to be a misdemeanor.

Seth Ogilvie, McLean’s spokesperson, told the Statesman earlier this week that was a result of two factors. The first is that state code makes violations of Central District Health orders a misdemeanor. Central District Health and its board is the body that gives recommendations and creates requirements for Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. The second is that city ordinance makes the violation of an executive order, which Boise’s health orders during the pandemic have been, a misdemeanor.

It is not clear what violations are under the new order.

To report a complaint against a business, Boiseans should call the city clerk’s office at 208-608-7040. The city will inform the business of complaints and educate them on the orders as well as potential consequences of continued violation, according to the news release.

The number was overwhelmed shortly after it was announced Thursday, with calls either failing or callers getting an automated message telling them the number was not in service.