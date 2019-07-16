Going to the Garth Brooks concerts? Here’s what you need to know. (Beer? Shuttles? Shade?)

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

The blue turf at Boise State is about to host a historic Garth Brooks mega-weekend.

Tens of thousands of fans will stampede the stadium for one show on Friday night — with a guest appearance from Blake Shelton for a song (or two?) — and another show on Saturday night.

It will be epic. Brooks, 57, hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992.

It also will be an epic onslaught of humanity.

Albertsons Stadium has never featured a major concert. Both nights are poised to set attendance records. Depending on seating configuration, the stadium theoretically could hold as many as 40,000 fans. The shows were declared sellouts before additional tickets were released Monday.

To survive with a smile, country fans will need to prepare. Hoping for shade? Wear a cap. Trees don’t grow inside Albertsons Stadium. (There will be some tents at the beer garden on the east side of the stadium.) Thinking of bringing a stadium seat? Don’t. They’re prohibited and won’t be available for rent.

BSU has prepared a guide for fans. Read it below (with a few Idaho Statesman-added tips and details about important stuff. Like beer.)

And if you’re not going but happen to be driving near Downtown? Expect streams of pedestrians leading up to the show, and another flood of bodies around 11 p.m., when folks are leaving the concert.

Garth Brooks Fan Information Guide

SHOW TIME: Doors open at 5 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. No re-entry will be allowed.

INFORMATION BOOTHS: Information booths will be staffed from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Staff will be on hand to give general directions to campus locations, parking options and stadium policies, and also will have maps of key campus locations. These booths will be located at the Alumni and Friends Center Patio, the Cycle Learning Center (Lincoln Garage) and the B Plaza on University Drive.







FLOOR ENTRANCE: Guests with floor tickets are encouraged to enter through the truck bay on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, or via the floor access stairwell near Gates L/M, and receive a wristband. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and allow extra time for security procedures.







BAG POLICY: This is a Clear Bag Policy event. Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” will be permitted into the stadium. Small clutch bags that are 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options. Bag check will be available inside the lobby of the Caven-Williams Indoor Sports Complex at the northwest corner of Albertsons Stadium, or at the bag check tent on the east side of the stadium.







TICKETS: Please double-check ticket/order confirmation to ensure attendance on the correct date. To get started, log in to your Ticketmaster account and locate your order to confirm the event date and time. If you have any questions regarding your mobile ticket, you can call Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000.







WILL CALL: A photo ID is required at the ticket office to pick up will call tickets. The ticket office will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 19, and at noon on Saturday, July 20.







PARKING: Day-of-show public parking will be limited on campus the day of the concerts. Carpooling, Taxi/Lyft/Uber is recommended, as well as parking downtown and riding the free shuttle. Plan ahead, carpool and arrive early to minimize your traffic concerns.







Riding the free shuttle Downtown takes the hassle out of stadium parking and traffic. Downtown Boise’s public parking garages offer safe, convenient parking for concert attendees, with multiple shuttle pickup and drop-off locations to get you to and from Albertsons Stadium. The free shuttle, which runs every 15 minutes, starts at 3 p.m. and goes until one hour after the concert ends. The Downtown Boise shuttle stops at 6th and Grove streets, 8th and Main, 8th between Idaho and Bannock, 8th and Broad, and River Street between 12th and Ash. Click HERE for more information.

Euclid Avenue, just south of Albertsons Stadium, will be the designated Taxi, Lyft, Uber drop-off and pickup location. It has close proximity and is recommended to avoid traffic on campus.







Presale parking for stadium lots (sold out) open to the public at noon. Limited remaining $30 day-of-event parking opens at 2 p.m. throughout campus, including the Lincoln Garage and the west side of campus.







Accessible parking stalls in the stadium lots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $75 at noon, or in the Lincoln Garage and Engineering Tech lot beginning at 2 p.m. for $30.







Free Boise State shuttles provided outside BSU’s Lincoln and Brady garages will begin running at 3 p.m.







BIKE CORRALS: Temporary event bicycle parking is provided from 2 p.m. until one hour after the concert on Bronco Circle between Kinesiology and Bronco Gym. Please lock your bike on the existing racks provided. Additional bicycle racks are also available around the Student Union Building.







CAMERA POLICY: No commercial or flash photography of any kind is permitted. Guest are welcome to use still cameras for personal use at Albertsons Stadium. Tripods, mono pods, “selfie sticks” and cameras with a lens longer than 4-inch (detachable or nondetachable) will NOT be permitted into the stadium. Video cameras and video recording of events with other devices is prohibited.







SECURITY POLICY: Weapons of any kind, including concealed carry weapons, knives (including pocket knives), mace (pepper spray and keychain pepper spray), blades and tools, are prohibited. Large belt buckles will need to be removed during the security screening process. For a full list of prohibited items, please visit BroncoSports.com. Anything deemed hazardous by security staff will not be permitted inside the venue.







TRISHA’S TAILGATE: Saturday’s concert will feature Trisha’s Tailgate, a party from 3-6 p.m. at the Caven-Williams Indoor Sports Complex, located at the northwest corner of Albertsons Stadium. Admission includes two drink vouchers per person and unlimited tailgate bites. Tickets are $65 per person and must be purchased in advance online HERE. Diaper bags and signs are not permitted, and all policies for the concert apply to the Trisha’s Tailgate event.







TAILGATING: Tailgating in approved areas will be permitted from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups for individuals 21 and older. Glass containers, beer cans, and liquor bottles and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.







FOOD AND BEVERAGE: Patrons are not allowed to bring outside food or beverage into the stadium, but concessions will be available for purchase. You’ll find typical football-game fodder, plus outside vendors such as Chick-fil-A, La Tapatia, Nut Hut and Sweet Valley Cookies.

BEER: Cans of beer and hard/spiked seltzer will be sold in the main stadium, and it won’t be confined to a beer garden. You’ll be able to drink it at your seat. If you’re on the floor level, you’ll have to pour it into a cup. (Be prepared for lines at restrooms, by the way.) Speaking of beer sales, it will be business as usual at the Stueckle Sky Center, where cocktail service also will be available.

SMOKING: Albertsons Stadium is a completely nonsmoking facility. All guests are prohibited from smoking (including electronic cigarettes, vaporizers or similar products) inside of the stadium and outside of the stadium within the security perimeter at any time.