These 10 Idaho restaurants just won Wine Spectator Awards. Six are in the Boise area.

If you’re a wine drinker, choosing a restaurant involves more than food.

That’s where the annual Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards come in handy — by showcasing dining destinations with the best wine selections.

Worldwide, 3,800 eateries in 79 countries are being honored this year. Ten Idaho restaurants made the cut.

Wine Spectator “uncorks” three levels of glory: Award of Excellence (2,447 winners); Best of Award of Excellence (1,244) and Grand Award (100).

“The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers,” Wine Spectator explains. “Best of Award of Excellence recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.”

Eight Idaho restaurants were given an Award of Excellence. Two earned the more desirable Best of Award of Excellence. (As for Grand Awards? Sorry, Idaho. The closest we got to that is Canlis restaurant in Seattle.)

Best of Award of Excellence

Chandlers Steakhouse, 981 W. Grove St., Boise.

The Narrows Steakhouse at Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., McCall.

Award of Excellence

Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery, 610 W. Grove St., Boise.

Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle.

Capitol Cellars, 110 S. Fifth St., Boise.

Fork, 199 N. Eighth St., Boise.

Ill Naso, 480 Washington Ave., Ketchum.

The Ram at Sun Valley Inn, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley.

Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.

The Roundhouse at Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley.

Wine Spectator Awards are pay-to-play; restaurateurs submit an entry fee to be considered. Not all restaurants that enter make the cut.

When a dining destination receives Wine Spectator honors, it’s an indication that significant thought and resources are being devoted to wine.

The full 2019 list is included in the August edition of Wine Spectator, available on newsstands July 16.