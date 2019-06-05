Blake Shelton to sing with Garth Brooks at Albertsons Stadium concert in Boise

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

If you’re still on the fence about buying tickets to the Garth Brooks concert July 19 at Albertsons Stadium, maybe this will push you over the edge.

Blake Shelton is coming, too.

There’s no guarantee that the country star and coach on “The Voice” will be on stage long. But Shelton will sing at least one tune that Friday evening: “Dive Bar.” It’s a duet on Brooks’ upcoming album, “Fun.” Fans in Boise will be witnessing the first public performance of the new single, which arrives at country radio stations on June 18.

Brooks made the announcement Wednesday during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in Nashville.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shelton is not scheduled to appear at the Saturday, July 20, concert at Albertsons Stadium, which is sold out.

Tickets to the Brooks concert on July 19 are available for 94.95 ($74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge) at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, or by calling 1-877-654-2784.

Brooks hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992, when he packed the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena and soon to be ExtraMile Arena).

The two shows will be the first major concerts ever at Albertsons Stadium, and likely will set stadium attendance records. Organizers have not said what the concert capacity numbers are expected to be.



