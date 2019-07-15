Sold out? Not anymore. New seats just got added to the Garth Brooks concerts in Boise.

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

If you missed out on getting tickets to Garth Brooks’ concerts this weekend in Boise, you’ve got another chance.

New seats have just been added to the July 19 and 20 shows at Albertsons Stadium, which were previously sold out.

Tickets become available at 10 a.m. Mountain time today.

There are three official ways to get tickets, which are limited to eight per purchase.

▪ 1. Buy online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

▪ 2. Call Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.

▪ 3. Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to buy tickets.

All seats are reserved and cost $94.95 total — that’s $74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge. (If your tickets are priced higher than $94.95, double check that you’re not accidentally purchasing from a secondary seller.) There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets.

Brooks hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992, when he packed the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena and soon to be ExtraMile Arena). These will be the first major concerts ever at Albertsons Stadium, and likely will set a stadium attendance record.