Thought Garth Brooks tickets would be sold out by now? Well, change your lunch plans

Sizzle reel: Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Boise Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer. The events — likely to set a new attendance record in the stadium at Boise State — will feature in-the-round staging.

Forget to buy tickets to Garth Brooks’ July 19 show at Albertsons Stadium this morning? There are still seats available.





Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and there were still a lot of sections with seats available as of noon, according to Brooks’ representatives. Tickets to Brooks’ July 20 show sold out in less than an hour.

The possibility of a second show was up in the air for about a week after the first show sold out on May 16. Gov. Brad Little called Brooks to ask for another show — following the lead of Minnesota’s governor, who did the same thing when Brooks had shows in Minneapolis — and the July 19 show was announced on May 23.

Brooks, performing in Boise for the first time since 1992, will have company on his trip to the Gem State. His wife, country music star and chef Trisha Yearwood, will be hosting Trisha’s Tailgate leading into the July 20 show from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $75 and will get you unlimited food and two drinks.